World Cup Round Up | Saracens front and centre of thrilling weekend

It was another outstanding weekend of action in France as the pool stages continued with Saracens players featuring all over the country.

10 Sarries took to the pitch throughout the third round of matches and all of them showed their class with some fantastic performances.

Marco Riccioni kicked things off on Wednesday as he started Italy's 38-17 win over Uruguay in Nice. The Azzurri trailed at the break but responded brilliantly in the second half and made it two wins from two as they turn their attention to huge matches against New Zealand and France.

Next we saw three Sarries in the Samoa v Argentina game. Theo McFarland started for the Samoans, whilst Juan Martin Gonzalez and Lucio Cinti both featured in the 19-10- win for the Argentinians which brings them back in to contention in Pool D.

On Saturday five Saracens were involved in England's emphatic 71-0 win over Chile. Owen Farrell captained the side and got to within just a point of Jonny Wilkinson's all-time points record. Theo Dan made his first World Cup start and marked it with two tries on a memorable day for the youngster, whilst Billy Vunipola, Elliot Daly and Ben Earl also featured in Lille.

Nick Tompkins was the star of the show on Sunday night in Lyon, as Wales thrashed Australia 40-6 to book their place in the Quarter Finals. The centre scored an opportunistic try in the second half to seal the win and has become an indispensable member of the Wales midfield.

There was also international action for the Women, as the Red Roses featured against Canada on Saturday in Exeter. A 50-24 showed their quality, and Marlie Packer, Jess Breach and Rosie Galligan were all involved. They will be hoping for more of the same when international rugby returns to StoneX Stadium on Saturday!