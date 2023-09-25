Our Partners
Our Partners

Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX provides institutional clients with a complete suite of equity trading services to help them find liquidity with best execution and end-to-end clearing.
Lead Partner
City Index
An award-winning, multi-asset financial services provider with 40 years' experience in supporting our clients - providing instant and secure access to global markets.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Acronis
Acronis provides award-winning backup software & data protection solutions for consumers, businesses & MSPs. Protect your sensitive information!
Principal Partner
Simba
Explore Simba's award-winning mattresses and sleep accessories. Engineered for perfect sleep with over 230k 5* reviews.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Randstad
As the world's largest recruiter, we assist hundreds of thousands of individuals in discovering fulfilling employment opportunities amidst the constantly evolving landscape of the workforce.
Partners

World Cup Round Up | Saracens front and centre of thrilling weekend

25.09.23
In association with
City Index City Index
nick1
faz2

It was another outstanding weekend of action in France as the pool stages continued with Saracens players featuring all over the country.

10 Sarries took to the pitch throughout the third round of matches and all of them showed their class with some fantastic performances.

Marco Riccioni kicked things off on Wednesday as he started Italy's 38-17 win over Uruguay in Nice. The Azzurri trailed at the break but responded brilliantly in the second half and made it two wins from two as they turn their attention to huge matches against New Zealand and France.

Next we saw three Sarries in the Samoa v Argentina game. Theo McFarland started for the Samoans, whilst Juan Martin Gonzalez and Lucio Cinti both featured in the 19-10- win for the Argentinians which brings them back in to contention in Pool D.

On Saturday five Saracens were involved in England's emphatic 71-0 win over Chile. Owen Farrell captained the side and got to within just a point of Jonny Wilkinson's all-time points record. Theo Dan made his first World Cup start and marked it with two tries on a memorable day for the youngster, whilst Billy Vunipola, Elliot Daly and Ben Earl also featured in Lille.

Nick Tompkins was the star of the show on Sunday night in Lyon, as Wales thrashed Australia 40-6 to book their place in the Quarter Finals. The centre scored an opportunistic try in the second half to seal the win and has become an indispensable member of the Wales midfield.

There was also international action for the Women, as the Red Roses featured against Canada on Saturday in Exeter. A 50-24 showed their quality, and Marlie Packer, Jess Breach and Rosie Galligan were all involved. They will be hoping for more of the same when international rugby returns to StoneX Stadium on Saturday!

All of our World Cup stars will be back at StoneX after the World Cup finishes, and the best way to see them week in week out is with a Seasonal Membership! Click here to find out more!

News

See all news
nick1

World Cup Round Up | Saracens front and centre of thrilling weekend

It was another outstanding weekend of action in France as the pool stages continued with Saracens players featuring all over the country. 10 Sarries took to the pitch throughout the third round of matches and all of them showed their class with some fantastic performances. Marco Riccioni kicked things off on Wednesday as he started […]

25.09.23
In association with
City Index City Index
report2

MATCH REPORT | Saracens Women 29-36 Harlequins Women

Saracens Women started their Allianz Cup campaign with a narrow defeat as they were beaten 29-36 by Harlequins at StoneX Stadium. Alex Austerberry’s side trailed by 12 points heading in to the final quarter but never gave in and almost completed a remarkable comeback but had to settle for two bonus points. It was Quins […]

23.09.23
In association with
StoneX StoneX
MicrosoftTeams-image (6)

MATCH REPORT | SARACENS MEN 73-29 NOTTINGHAM RUGBY (PRC - RD3)

Saracens Men brought their Premiership Rugby Cup campaign to life with a rampant 73-29 victory over Nottingham Rugby at StoneX Stadium. The Men in Black scored 11 tries in a relentless attacking display which had the home crowd on their feet from start to finish as they recorded their first victory of the 2023/24 season. […]

23.09.23
In association with
City Index City Index

Partners

See all partners