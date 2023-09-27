Four Sarries to represent England at StoneX

Saracens star Sophie Bridger is set to make her international debut this weekend at home, as the Red Roses take on Canada at StoneX.

A week on from a 50-24 victory over the North American's in Devon, interim Head Coach Lewis Deacon has selected four Sarries stars in his squad, with Marlie Packer leading out her country at her home stadium.

She is joined in the side by Jess Breach, Rosie Galligan and Bridger, with the latte two named on the bench.

Nine new faces come in for starts including Maisy Allen at openside flanker, who scored on her international debut last time out as England defeated the Canadians 50-24.

A new-look front row in the form of Hannah Botterman, Amy Cokayne and Maud Muir will take to the field with Sarah Beckett coming into the second row, partnered by Zoe Aldcroft.

Four changes to the backline sees scrum-half Natasha Hunt, wing Claudia MacDonald and centre Megan Jones promoted from the bench, while Amber Reed is named in the midfield alongside the latter.

Speaking ahead of the match, Red Roses attack couch Lou Meadows is excited by the growth potential of the group.

“It was great to see us put into practice a lot of things we have worked hard on throughout pre-season. We were proud of the girls’ ability to back themselves and make smart decisions whilst showing great variety in our attack. The exciting thing is we still have room for growth. Every player and member of staff is committed to ensuring we continue to build as a collective.”

Tickets for Saturday's match are still available and can be purchased here.