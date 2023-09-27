Our Partners
Our Partners

Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX provides institutional clients with a complete suite of equity trading services to help them find liquidity with best execution and end-to-end clearing.
Lead Partner
City Index
An award-winning, multi-asset financial services provider with 40 years' experience in supporting our clients - providing instant and secure access to global markets.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Acronis
Acronis provides award-winning backup software & data protection solutions for consumers, businesses & MSPs. Protect your sensitive information!
Principal Partner
Simba
Explore Simba's award-winning mattresses and sleep accessories. Engineered for perfect sleep with over 230k 5* reviews.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Randstad
As the world's largest recruiter, we assist hundreds of thousands of individuals in discovering fulfilling employment opportunities amidst the constantly evolving landscape of the workforce.
Partners

Four Sarries to represent England at StoneX

27.09.23
In association with
StoneX StoneX
Bridger
England Red Roses Training Session - Exclusive Access

Saracens star Sophie Bridger is set to make her international debut this weekend at home, as the Red Roses take on Canada at StoneX.

A week on from a 50-24 victory over the North American's in Devon, interim Head Coach Lewis Deacon has selected four Sarries stars in his squad, with Marlie Packer leading out her country at her home stadium.

She is joined in the side by Jess Breach, Rosie Galligan and Bridger, with the latte two named on the bench.

Nine new faces come in for starts including Maisy Allen at openside flanker, who scored on her international debut last time out as England defeated the Canadians 50-24.

A new-look front row in the form of Hannah Botterman, Amy Cokayne and Maud Muir will take to the field with Sarah Beckett coming into the second row, partnered by Zoe Aldcroft.

Four changes to the backline sees scrum-half Natasha Hunt, wing Claudia MacDonald and centre Megan Jones promoted from the bench, while Amber Reed is named in the midfield alongside the latter.

Speaking ahead of the match, Red Roses attack couch Lou Meadows is excited by the growth potential of the group.

“It was great to see us put into practice a lot of things we have worked hard on throughout pre-season. We were proud of the girls’ ability to back themselves and make smart decisions whilst showing great variety in our attack. The exciting thing is we still have room for growth. Every player and member of staff is committed to ensuring we continue to build as a collective.”

Tickets for Saturday's match are still available and can be purchased here.

News

See all news
packer article

Packer delighted to be playing at home

Saracens and England captain Marlie Packer admits that she can’t wait to lead out her country at home this weekend. After a 50-24 victory over Canada last Saturday, the Red Roses return to StoneX for the first time since 2018 on Saturday, for the second match of this two-test series. “I’m stoked to be playing […]

28.09.23
In association with
StoneX StoneX
stonex!

Saracens Men v Hartpury | Important Information

We are excited to welcome fans to StoneX Stadium for our final Men’s home pool stage Premiership Cup game on Saturday 7th October against Hartpury. To make this matchday run as sustainably as possible and maximise the atmosphere in the stadium, we will be hosting all supporters in the East Stand for this fixture. This […]

28.09.23
In association with
City Index City Index
Bridger

Four Sarries to represent England at StoneX

Saracens star Sophie Bridger is set to make her international debut this weekend at home, as the Red Roses take on Canada at StoneX. A week on from a 50-24 victory over the North American's in Devon, interim Head Coach Lewis Deacon has selected four Sarries stars in his squad, with Marlie Packer leading out […]

27.09.23
In association with
StoneX StoneX

Partners

See all partners