Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX provides institutional clients with a complete suite of equity trading services to help them find liquidity with best execution and end-to-end clearing.
Lead Partner
City Index
An award-winning, multi-asset financial services provider with 40 years' experience in supporting our clients - providing instant and secure access to global markets.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Acronis
Acronis provides award-winning backup software & data protection solutions for consumers, businesses & MSPs. Protect your sensitive information!
Principal Partner
Simba
Explore Simba's award-winning mattresses and sleep accessories. Engineered for perfect sleep with over 230k 5* reviews.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Randstad
As the world's largest recruiter, we assist hundreds of thousands of individuals in discovering fulfilling employment opportunities amidst the constantly evolving landscape of the workforce.
Saracens Men v Hartpury | Important Information

28.09.23
We are excited to welcome fans to StoneX Stadium for our final Men’s home pool stage Premiership Cup game on Saturday 7th October against Hartpury.

To make this matchday run as sustainably as possible and maximise the atmosphere in the stadium, we will be hosting all supporters in the East Stand for this fixture. This will allow us to tailor our matchday entertainment and ensure the experience is as memorable as always for everyone in attendance.

We’ll also be putting on some extra activities and surprises to get you even closer to the squad, so stay tuned to our channels as we’ll be announcing some exciting news in the coming days.

Seating in the East Stand will be unreserved for both Seasonal Members and General Admission ticket holders. Seasonal Members can enter the fixture by scanning their Seasonal Membership card at Gate A. Ticket purchasers should use their tickets – which will be emailed to all purchasers week commencing 2nd October – to enter the ground at Gate A, but please note that any seat details on the ticket are no longer relevant as seating is now unreserved. Please note that Seasonal Members and ticket purchasers do not need to collect any other form of ticket to access this fixture.

A small section of the East Stand will be allocated for Platinum and Platinum+ Seasonal Members and ticket holders. These seats will be clearly indicated with ‘reserved’ signage and Pioneers will be on hand should any fans require assistance in finding these seats.

Any Seasonal Members in the 1876 Stand who use wheelchair platforms will be relocated into accessible seating in the East Stand. Should any fans with accessible needs have questions regarding the Hartpury fixture, they are encouraged to contact the Supporter Services team via supporterservices@saracens.net in advance of the fixture.

The Park Hospitality Seasonal Members will be automatically upgraded to enjoy facilities in The Hundred Club, which is accessible via the East Stand Reception adjacent to Gate A. Our hospitality team are available to answer any questions regarding this fixture via hospitality@saracens.com or via your dedicated Account Manager.

Fans can still experience the popular Oasis fan zone, with London’s best street food, live music and player interviews as well as the Family Zone in the Piazza with a bouncy castle, playground and Trek Active Zone.

The entirety of StoneX Stadium will be open for our next Men’s fixture, against Bath Rugby in the Premiership on 21st October, with a sell-out crowd expected for our first home league game of the 23/24 season.

In what is the final match of the Premiership Rugby Cup pool stages, the Men in Black will be looking to sign off the ground with a win as they eye up a place in the knockout stages.

Tickets are still on sale and can be purchased here.

Thank you to our Seasonal Members for your unwavering support and understanding of this decision. We look forward to seeing you at StoneX Stadium soon, and throughout an action-packed 23/24 season.

