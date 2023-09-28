Our Partners
Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX provides institutional clients with a complete suite of equity trading services to help them find liquidity with best execution and end-to-end clearing.
Lead Partner
City Index
An award-winning, multi-asset financial services provider with 40 years' experience in supporting our clients - providing instant and secure access to global markets.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Acronis
Acronis provides award-winning backup software & data protection solutions for consumers, businesses & MSPs. Protect your sensitive information!
Principal Partner
Simba
Explore Simba's award-winning mattresses and sleep accessories. Engineered for perfect sleep with over 230k 5* reviews.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Randstad
As the world's largest recruiter, we assist hundreds of thousands of individuals in discovering fulfilling employment opportunities amidst the constantly evolving landscape of the workforce.
Packer delighted to be playing at home

28.09.23
In association with
StoneX StoneX
packer article
England Red Roses Training Session - Exclusive Access

Saracens and England captain Marlie Packer admits that she can’t wait to lead out her country at home this weekend.

After a 50-24 victory over Canada last Saturday, the Red Roses return to StoneX for the first time since 2018 on Saturday, for the second match of this two-test series.

“I’m stoked to be playing a Red Roses match at StoneX. It’s a huge honour and privilege to lead Saracens out at StoneX every week, but to do it with my country is going to be such a proud moment. It’s such a great stadium to play at.”

Packer is used to playing alongside her clubmates at international level, having won over 90 caps for her country. However, she admitted that having that extra camaraderie with the group around her always made the occasion even more special.

“It means everything to me. Playing alongside your clubmates for your country is massive. We all see the work that goes in and carry each other in the shirt throughout matchdays and training sessions. They help me to be the player I am, and I can’t wait to hopefully get the job done.”

Last Saturday in Exeter was the first time that England and Canada had met since the world cup in New Zealand. With new Sarries signing Sophie de Goede captaining her country, and fellow new signing McKinley Hunt also starring for her country, Packer explained that she wanted them bot to experience what makes playing in North London such a special feeling for her.

“It’s exciting! The last time I saw Sophie was after the world cup semi-final, so that will be really nice. It’s massive that she’s at StoneX this season and I really hope she and McKinley get that same feeling at the stadium that makes me love it. Yes, I’m playing against them, but afterwards it’ll be great to have a proper catch-up.”

