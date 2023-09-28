Packer delighted to be playing at home

Saracens and England captain Marlie Packer admits that she can’t wait to lead out her country at home this weekend.

After a 50-24 victory over Canada last Saturday, the Red Roses return to StoneX for the first time since 2018 on Saturday, for the second match of this two-test series.

“I’m stoked to be playing a Red Roses match at StoneX. It’s a huge honour and privilege to lead Saracens out at StoneX every week, but to do it with my country is going to be such a proud moment. It’s such a great stadium to play at.”

Packer is used to playing alongside her clubmates at international level, having won over 90 caps for her country. However, she admitted that having that extra camaraderie with the group around her always made the occasion even more special.

“It means everything to me. Playing alongside your clubmates for your country is massive. We all see the work that goes in and carry each other in the shirt throughout matchdays and training sessions. They help me to be the player I am, and I can’t wait to hopefully get the job done.”

Last Saturday in Exeter was the first time that England and Canada had met since the world cup in New Zealand. With new Sarries signing Sophie de Goede captaining her country, and fellow new signing McKinley Hunt also starring for her country, Packer explained that she wanted them bot to experience what makes playing in North London such a special feeling for her.

“It’s exciting! The last time I saw Sophie was after the world cup semi-final, so that will be really nice. It’s massive that she’s at StoneX this season and I really hope she and McKinley get that same feeling at the stadium that makes me love it. Yes, I’m playing against them, but afterwards it’ll be great to have a proper catch-up.”