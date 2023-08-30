Our Partners
StoneX
StoneX provides institutional clients with a complete suite of equity trading services to help them find liquidity with best execution and end-to-end clearing.
City Index
An award-winning, multi-asset financial services provider with 40 years' experience in supporting our clients - providing instant and secure access to global markets.
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Acronis
Acronis provides award-winning backup software & data protection solutions for consumers, businesses & MSPs. Protect your sensitive information!
Simba
Explore Simba's award-winning mattresses and sleep accessories. Engineered for perfect sleep with over 230k 5* reviews.
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Randstad
As the world's largest recruiter, we assist hundreds of thousands of individuals in discovering fulfilling employment opportunities amidst the constantly evolving landscape of the workforce.
Mavericks U15s Seal Third Place finish at National Academy Tournament.

30.08.23
pathway success
GracieSmith

Last weekend, our U15 National Academy side competed in the National Academy tournament in Walsall, where they picked up a third place finish.

Players and staff went down up Friday afternoon, where, they had a nutrition session and a training session led by our very own Vitality Rose and Pathway Product, Ellie Rattu.

Saturday morning saw the side play their first game against Manchester Thunder. The team played their hearts out and the starting seven played throughout, securing a five goal victory. That winning feeling continued soon after, with a 33-17 win against North-East Netball.

The afternoon session followed, with a highly competitive match against Severn Stars. After a nail biting first quarter, Mavericks eventually pulled away to secure a 30-18 win.

A match against Scotland followed to round off the day, with the side knowing that a victory would see them advance to the semi-finals. If there were any nerves beforehand, they certainly weren't on display on court, as Mavericks deliver a consummate display to take a huge 39-10 victory.

That result ensured that Mavericks moved into Sunday's semi-finals, where they would come up against local rivals Surrey Storm. In a tough match, Mavericks were just edged out of a final berth, instead having to pick themselves up and go in search of a bronze medal. Such were the results throughout the rest of the competition, that Mavericks would again face Manchester Thunder.

Ahead of the final match, the Team Managers played a motivational video for the group and it seemed to do the trick in a match that had everything. From the first whistle to the last 30 seconds, it went goal for goal, with a vocal crowd cheering on both teams. With Mavericks clinging to a two-goal lead, a crucial turnover in the final thirty seconds proved to be enough, as the side held on to secure a heart-stopping 32-30 victory and with it, third place.

The side were presented with their awards at the trophy presentations, alongside our very own Gracie Smith, who was named as the Most Valuable Player of the tournament. A creative and clinical mid-court player, Gracie was phenomenal in defence and attack throughout the weekend.

Charlotte Webster, was also named as the Mavericks Coaches' Player of the Tournament after, a series of resilient and determined performances at Goal Defence.

The side was led by Becky Trippick as Head Coach, with Vicky Sweeting and Sachel Grant as Assistant Coaches and Emily Drackford as Team Manager.

Assistant Coach and Pathway Manager Grant took the time to pay tribute to everyone involved, after a fantastic weekend of action.

"What an amazing feeling. The result is one that we’re all extremely proud of. I want to say congratulations to all the players, the staff and the supporters. We also extremely thankful to those who had been training with us since January and  then in June."

RettieGbye

Jodie Rettie to depart Saracens

Saracens can confirm that club stalwart Jodie Rettie has left the club, to move to New Zealand. Scotland international Rettie has been a key part of the Saracens family for a number of years and marked her 50th league appearance for the club with a hattrick against Wasps last season. A versatile player with the ability […]

31.08.23
kelsey2

Saracens players get a taste of wheelchair rugby

Saracens players Hugh Tizard, Kelsey Clifford and Louise McMillan took part in a wheelchair rugby training session with Great Britain Wheelchair Rugby (GBWR) athletes and sport pundit and broadcaster Jermaine Jenas to promote the fast-growing Paralympic sport. With only a year to go until the Paralympics in Paris, our players were taught the rules of […]

31.08.23
30.08.23
