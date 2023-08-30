Our Partners
Our Partners

Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

StoneX
StoneX
StoneX provides institutional clients with a complete suite of equity trading services to help them find liquidity with best execution and end-to-end clearing.
City Index
City Index
An award-winning, multi-asset financial services provider with 40 years' experience in supporting our clients - providing instant and secure access to global markets.
Shawbrook
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Acronis
Acronis provides award-winning backup software & data protection solutions for consumers, businesses & MSPs. Protect your sensitive information!
Principal Partner
Simba
Explore Simba's award-winning mattresses and sleep accessories. Engineered for perfect sleep with over 230k 5* reviews.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Randstad
Randstad
As the world's largest recruiter, we assist hundreds of thousands of individuals in discovering fulfilling employment opportunities amidst the constantly evolving landscape of the workforce.
Partners

What's in store at our pre-season gathering

30.08.23
In association with
City Index City Index
sumgather
Saracens Women v Bristol Bears WomenAllianz Premier15s2022/2023

We can’t wait to welcome our Seasonal Members to StoneX on Saturday for our exclusive Pre-Season Gathering from 12-5pm.

With members of our men’s rugby, women’s rugby and Mavericks netball sides all in attendance, this is set to be a unique opportunity to meet your Saracens stars.

So, if you want to ask Hugh Tizard, Alex Lewington, Sonia Green or some of our other Sarries stars what it’s like in the changing rooms before a match, make sure to head to the home team changing rooms in the 1876 stand between 12.45-1.30pm.

Over at the shop, we’ll be hosting a signing session too, between 1-1.30pm. Come along and meet a whole host of our summer signings, including Tom Willis, Tom West, Oliver Hoskins and Sophie Bridger, as well as Red Roses Poppy Cleall and Sarah McKenna!

That’s not all though. How does a picture with the Gallagher Premiership Trophy sound!?

Fresh from being raised aloft at Twickenham, the Premiership Trophy will be outside the shop from 12.45-1.30pm so you can have your photo taken with this iconic piece of silverware. To make it even more special, title-winning squad members Mako Vunipola, Nick Isiekwe, Christian Judge and Roti Segun will also be on hand to take photos too and chat about securing that sixth premiership crown!

The first team bus will also be at the stadium, so you can see how our teams travel in style to away fixtures!

We’ll also be hosting a Q&A on the Piazza Stage at 1.30pm, with Andy Christie, Ivan Van Zyl, May Campbell, Sydney Gregson and Jodie Gibson all looking ahead to the new season in Saracens colours!

Saracens are also delighted to confirm that club legend and World Cup winner Maggie Alphonsi will also be in attendance, taking part in a Q&A and book signing ahead of the release of her autobiography 'Winning the Fight.'

If that wasn’t enough to whet your appetite, then there is also the chance to watch the first StoneX match of the 2023/24 season, as the Men’s Academy take on Bath at 2pm. This is your chance to see the Sarries stars of the future live!

Make sure you don’t miss out on this amazing event! We can’t wait to see you there.

News

See all news
highschool2

Saracens High School | GCSE Results

Saracens High School opened in 2018, and they are delighted with results received by their first cohort. The school opens their Sixth Form this September and will welcome 150 students into Year 12. Farhiya and Iziah were joined by their families when opening their results and were overjoyed with the results. Farhiya achieved eight grade […]

30.08.23
In association with
City Index City Index
Rosest

Three Mavericks Named in Vitality Roses Squad

Saracens Mavericks are thrilled to confirm that three members of the 2024 NSL squad have been named in the Vitality Roses side for their upcoming three-test series with New Zealand. Mavericks Pathway products Ellie Rattu and Vicki Oyesola are joined in the side by fellow summer signing Emma Thacker, as England look to kick on […]

30.08.23
In association with
Shawbrook Shawbrook

Partners

See all partners