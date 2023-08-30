What's in store at our pre-season gathering

We can’t wait to welcome our Seasonal Members to StoneX on Saturday for our exclusive Pre-Season Gathering from 12-5pm.

With members of our men’s rugby, women’s rugby and Mavericks netball sides all in attendance, this is set to be a unique opportunity to meet your Saracens stars.

So, if you want to ask Hugh Tizard, Alex Lewington, Sonia Green or some of our other Sarries stars what it’s like in the changing rooms before a match, make sure to head to the home team changing rooms in the 1876 stand between 12.45-1.30pm.

Over at the shop, we’ll be hosting a signing session too, between 1-1.30pm. Come along and meet a whole host of our summer signings, including Tom Willis, Tom West, Oliver Hoskins and Sophie Bridger, as well as Red Roses Poppy Cleall and Sarah McKenna!

That’s not all though. How does a picture with the Gallagher Premiership Trophy sound!?

Fresh from being raised aloft at Twickenham, the Premiership Trophy will be outside the shop from 12.45-1.30pm so you can have your photo taken with this iconic piece of silverware. To make it even more special, title-winning squad members Mako Vunipola, Nick Isiekwe, Christian Judge and Roti Segun will also be on hand to take photos too and chat about securing that sixth premiership crown!

The first team bus will also be at the stadium, so you can see how our teams travel in style to away fixtures!

We’ll also be hosting a Q&A on the Piazza Stage at 1.30pm, with Andy Christie, Ivan Van Zyl, May Campbell, Sydney Gregson and Jodie Gibson all looking ahead to the new season in Saracens colours!

Saracens are also delighted to confirm that club legend and World Cup winner Maggie Alphonsi will also be in attendance, taking part in a Q&A and book signing ahead of the release of her autobiography 'Winning the Fight.'

If that wasn’t enough to whet your appetite, then there is also the chance to watch the first StoneX match of the 2023/24 season, as the Men’s Academy take on Bath at 2pm. This is your chance to see the Sarries stars of the future live!

Make sure you don’t miss out on this amazing event! We can’t wait to see you there.