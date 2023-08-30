Saracens High School | GCSE Results

Saracens High School opened in 2018, and they are delighted with results received by their first cohort. The school opens their Sixth Form this September and will welcome 150 students into Year 12.

Farhiya and Iziah were joined by their families when opening their results and were overjoyed with the results. Farhiya achieved eight grade 9s and three grade 8s and is joining the Saracens Sixth Form to study A Level Chemistry, Physics and Maths. She said ‘I did it! ‘I haven’t slept for 2 nights!’ Farhiya’s mother, who works at the school said ‘Thank you to the amazing teachers, all the help has paid off’.

Iziah is joining the innovative Saracens Sixth Form Pre-Apprenticeship Programme and will be spending three days a week at school and two days in a local business, where he hopes to start an apprenticeship by the end of the academic year.

Matthew Stevens, Principal said, “We are extremely proud of all our pupils today, and thrilled for their families. They have been rewarded for all their hard work and effort with many outstanding results. This will set them up well for the future as they enter the sixth form to study A Levels, T Levels, or the Pre-Apprenticeship programme.

It was particularly pleasing to see the level of consistency across subjects which included outstanding performance in many subjects. I would like to thank our incredibly talented and committed staff who helped our pupils achieve so well.”

Kevin Perry, Chair of the Saracens Multi-Academy Trust said “This is a truly significant day in the continuing development of our wonderful School as we celebrate the first real set of public exam results. I would like to congratulate all our students on what they have achieved today, especially against the backdrop of all the disruption they have suffered over the last few years .”