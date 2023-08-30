Our Partners
StoneX
StoneX
StoneX provides institutional clients with a complete suite of equity trading services to help them find liquidity with best execution and end-to-end clearing.
City Index
City Index
An award-winning, multi-asset financial services provider with 40 years' experience in supporting our clients - providing instant and secure access to global markets.
Shawbrook
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Acronis
Acronis provides award-winning backup software & data protection solutions for consumers, businesses & MSPs. Protect your sensitive information!
Principal Partner
Simba
Explore Simba's award-winning mattresses and sleep accessories. Engineered for perfect sleep with over 230k 5* reviews.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Randstad
Randstad
As the world's largest recruiter, we assist hundreds of thousands of individuals in discovering fulfilling employment opportunities amidst the constantly evolving landscape of the workforce.
Saracens High School | GCSE Results

30.08.23

City Index City Index
highschool2
highschool1

Saracens High School opened in 2018, and they are delighted with results received by their first cohort. The school opens their Sixth Form this September and will welcome 150 students into Year 12.

Farhiya and Iziah were joined by their families when opening their results and were overjoyed with the results. Farhiya achieved eight grade 9s and three grade 8s and is joining the Saracens Sixth Form to study A Level Chemistry, Physics and Maths. She said ‘I did it! ‘I haven’t slept for 2 nights!’ Farhiya’s mother, who works at the school said  ‘Thank you to the amazing teachers, all the help has paid off’.

Iziah is joining the innovative Saracens Sixth Form Pre-Apprenticeship Programme and will be spending three days a week at school and two days in a local business, where he hopes to start an apprenticeship by the end of the academic year.

Matthew Stevens, Principal said, “We are extremely proud of all our pupils today, and thrilled for their families. They have been rewarded for all their hard work and effort with many outstanding results. This will set them up well for the future as they enter the sixth form to study A Levels, T Levels, or the Pre-Apprenticeship programme.

It was particularly pleasing to see the level of consistency across subjects which included outstanding performance in many subjects. I would like to thank our incredibly talented and committed staff who helped our pupils achieve so well.”

Kevin Perry, Chair of the Saracens Multi-Academy Trust said “This is a truly significant day in the continuing development of our wonderful School as we celebrate the first real set of public exam results. I would like to congratulate all our students on what they have achieved today, especially against the backdrop of all the disruption they have suffered over the last few years .”


Rosest

Three Mavericks Named in Vitality Roses Squad

Saracens Mavericks are thrilled to confirm that three members of the 2024 NSL squad have been named in the Vitality Roses side for their upcoming three-test series with New Zealand. Mavericks Pathway products Ellie Rattu and Vicki Oyesola are joined in the side by fellow summer signing Emma Thacker, as England look to kick on […]

30.08.23

Shawbrook Shawbrook
ben2

Theo Dan to make first England start v Fiji

Three Saracens are in the England squad to face Fiji on Saturday at Twickenham. Theo Dan will make his first start at hooker, Maro Itoje is in the second-row and Ben Earl moves to number eight for their final match before the Rugby World Cup. “After another eventful and dramatic encounter against the number one […]

24.08.23

City Index City Index

