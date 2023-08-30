Our Partners
Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

StoneX
StoneX provides institutional clients with a complete suite of equity trading services to help them find liquidity with best execution and end-to-end clearing.
City Index
An award-winning, multi-asset financial services provider with 40 years' experience in supporting our clients - providing instant and secure access to global markets.
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Acronis
Acronis provides award-winning backup software & data protection solutions for consumers, businesses & MSPs. Protect your sensitive information!
Simba
Explore Simba's award-winning mattresses and sleep accessories. Engineered for perfect sleep with over 230k 5* reviews.
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Randstad
As the world's largest recruiter, we assist hundreds of thousands of individuals in discovering fulfilling employment opportunities amidst the constantly evolving landscape of the workforce.
Three Mavericks Named in Vitality Roses Squad

30.08.23
Rosest
371133893_275920368516715_9028242988906134296_n

Saracens Mavericks are thrilled to confirm that three members of the 2024 NSL squad have been named in the Vitality Roses side for their upcoming three-test series with New Zealand.

Mavericks Pathway products Ellie Rattu and Vicki Oyesola are joined in the side by fellow summer signing Emma Thacker, as England look to kick on again following an impressive showing at the Netball World Cup.

There are seven players in line to make their senior debuts, including summer recruit Thacker, who previously featured at the Fast5 Netball World Series in Christchurch.

She is joined in the squad by Mavericks Pathway products Oyesola and Rattu, with Oyesola returning to the senior side after making her last appearance in New Zealand in 2020. Rattu won her first cap for her county in 2022 against Uganda and has already marked herself out as a young talent to watch, alongside Oyesola and Thacker.

Their inclusion in the squad is also testament to the work of the Mavericks Pathway in developing players at a young age.

After the World Cup, members of the playing group and staff will take a planned break as a fresh cohort of Roses come into the squad that will be led by a temporary coaching and staff team.

Vitality Roses Head Coach Jess Thirlby commented: "This series presents a brilliant opportunity for new, returning and current Vitality Roses and Future Roses athletes to get much-needed exposure to international competition soon after our World Cup campaign. It’s important that we keep up the momentum in the short term but with the longer-term ambition of achieving further success in the next cycle with the World Cup in Sydney firmly in our minds. That work starts now and I’m looking forward to supporting this very talented squad through this Taini Jamison series.

"Many of this squad have had fantastic seasons within the NSL, earning them selection onto our Roses and Futures programmes for the coming year alongside more seasoned players who narrowly missed out on the recent World Cup. They have been working hard in camp and are hungry to pull on the red dress and I’m sure this will help to accelerate both the individual and collective development of our team."

ben2

Theo Dan to make first England start v Fiji

Three Saracens are in the England squad to face Fiji on Saturday at Twickenham. Theo Dan will make his first start at hooker, Maro Itoje is in the second-row and Ben Earl moves to number eight for their final match before the Rugby World Cup. “After another eventful and dramatic encounter against the number one […]

24.08.23
In association with
City Index City Index
gilbert2

Saracens Academy staff and guests to take on Restart24 Challenge

This Thursday members of the Saracens Academy and guests will be taking part in the Restart24 Challenge at StoneX Stadium to raise money for Restart Rugby.  The challenge, which entails a three mile run every hour for 24 hours will mean that at the end of it they could potentially cover a huge 72 miles.  All […]

22.08.23
In association with
City Index City Index

