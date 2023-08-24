Theo Dan to make first England start v Fiji

Three Saracens are in the England squad to face Fiji on Saturday at Twickenham.

Theo Dan will make his first start at hooker, Maro Itoje is in the second-row and Ben Earl moves to number eight for their final match before the Rugby World Cup.

“After another eventful and dramatic encounter against the number one team in the world in Dublin last weekend, we are delighted to be back at Twickenham with our home supporters to welcome an in-form Fiji team,” said Head Coach Steve Borthwick.

“All of the Summer Nations Series Test matches have provided us with an opportunity to continue our preparations for the Rugby World Cup in France. Fiji have proven themselves to be a strong opposition and we look forward to what we expect to be an exciting and challenging game. Rest assured that we will be looking to convert the opportunities we have recently been creating week-on-week into points on the scoreboard.

“At this our last Test before heading to France, I want to thank our fans for all the support you continue to give us, and it means a lot to us that you will be behind us all the way on our World Cup journey.”

Saturday’s Summer Nations Series clash against Fiji will be shown live and exclusively on Amazon Prime Video.

ENGLAND v FIJI

Saturday 26 August 2023

Twickenham Stadium

Kick-off: 3.15pm

15. Freddie Steward (Leicester Tigers, 25 caps)

14. Max Malins (Bristol Bears, 20 caps)

13. Ollie Lawrence (Bath Rugby, 13 caps)

12. Manu Tuilagi (Sale Sharks, 52 caps)

11. Jonny May (Gloucester Rugby, 72 caps)

10. George Ford – vice-captain (Sale Sharks, 84 caps)

9. Alex Mitchell (Northampton Saints, 5 caps)

1. Ellis Genge – vice-captain (Bristol Bears, 51 caps)

2. Theo Dan (Saracens, 2 caps)

3. Dan Cole (Leicester Tigers, 101 caps)

4. Maro Itoje (Saracens, 69 caps)

5. Ollie Chessum (Leicester Tigers, 10 caps)

6. Courtney Lawes – captain (Northampton Saints, 99 caps)

7. Jack Willis (Toulouse, 12 caps)

8. Ben Earl (Saracens, 17 caps)

Replacements:

16. Jack Walker (Harlequins, 3 caps)

17. Joe Marler (Harlequins, 81 caps)

18. Will Stuart (Bath Rugby, 28 caps)

19. David Ribbans (Toulon, 7 caps)

20. Lewis Ludlam (Northampton Saints, 20 caps)

21. Danny Care (Harlequins, 89 caps)

22. Marcus Smith (Harlequins, 23 caps)

23. Joe Marchant (Stade Francais, 18 caps)