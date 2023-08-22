Saracens Academy staff and guests to take on Restart24 Challenge

This Thursday members of the Saracens Academy and guests will be taking part in the Restart24 Challenge at StoneX Stadium to raise money for Restart Rugby.

The challenge, which entails a three mile run every hour for 24 hours will mean that at the end of it they could potentially cover a huge 72 miles.

All of the fundraising will go towards Restart, who provide a vital role in supporting current and former professional men and women in England who maybe facing financial, medical and emotional difficulties.

They are proactive in supporting the professional rugby family, including through the transition away from playing, which can come around unexpectedly through injury and illness.

One in four people in the UK will be affected by mental illness each year and 63% of players struggle with mental health issues within two years post-retirement.

For full details on how to donate and support, click here!