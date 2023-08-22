Our Partners
Our Partners

Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

StoneX
StoneX provides institutional clients with a complete suite of equity trading services to help them find liquidity with best execution and end-to-end clearing.
City Index
An award-winning, multi-asset financial services provider with 40 years' experience in supporting our clients - providing instant and secure access to global markets.
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Acronis
Acronis provides award-winning backup software & data protection solutions for consumers, businesses & MSPs. Protect your sensitive information!
Simba
Explore Simba's award-winning mattresses and sleep accessories. Engineered for perfect sleep with over 230k 5* reviews.
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Randstad
As the world's largest recruiter, we assist hundreds of thousands of individuals in discovering fulfilling employment opportunities amidst the constantly evolving landscape of the workforce.
Saracens Academy staff and guests to take on Restart24 Challenge

22.08.23
This Thursday members of the Saracens Academy and guests will be taking part in the Restart24 Challenge at StoneX Stadium to raise money for Restart Rugby. 

The challenge, which entails a three mile run every hour for 24 hours will mean that at the end of it they could potentially cover a huge 72 miles. 

All of the fundraising will go towards Restart, who provide a vital role in supporting current and former professional men and women in England who maybe facing financial, medical and emotional difficulties. 

They are proactive in supporting the professional rugby family, including through the transition away from playing, which can come around unexpectedly through injury and illness. 

One in four people in the UK will be affected by mental illness each year and 63% of players struggle with mental health issues within two years post-retirement.

For full details on how to donate and support, click here!

2023/24 Castore Away Kit Launched

Ready for the Road. Our brand new 2023/24 Castore Away Kit has been unveiled! As launched by Nick Isiekwe, Theo Dan, Coreen Grant and Sharifa Kosolo, Sarries will be sporting a white away kit for the upcoming campaign with the 'Wolfpack' slash across it. Whether you're watching at home or across Europe for our away […]

21.08.23
Mavs Squad

Saracens Mavericks Confirm 2024 NSL Squad

Saracens Mavericks are delighted to confirm the 12-strong squad for the 2024 Netball Super League season. After a fifth-place finish last season, Mavericks are aiming to continue their upward trajectory, as they look to implement an entertaining new style of play. Eight players from last season’s squad are returning to Mavericks, with Georgia Lees returning […]

19.08.23
In association with
Shawbrook Shawbrook

