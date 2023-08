Ready for the Road. Our brand new 2023/24 Castore Away Kit has been unveiled!

As launched by Nick Isiekwe, Theo Dan, Coreen Grant and Sharifa Kosolo, Sarries will be sporting a white away kit for the upcoming campaign with the 'Wolfpack' slash across it.

Whether you're watching at home or across Europe for our away ventures, you'll be looking stylish in this new Castore kit!

The kit is available in-store and online, click HERE to order yours!