Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

StoneX provides institutional clients with a complete suite of equity trading services to help them find liquidity with best execution and end-to-end clearing.
An award-winning, multi-asset financial services provider with 40 years' experience in supporting our clients - providing instant and secure access to global markets.
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Acronis
Acronis provides award-winning backup software & data protection solutions for consumers, businesses & MSPs. Protect your sensitive information!
Simba
Explore Simba's award-winning mattresses and sleep accessories. Engineered for perfect sleep with over 230k 5* reviews.
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
As the world's largest recruiter, we assist hundreds of thousands of individuals in discovering fulfilling employment opportunities amidst the constantly evolving landscape of the workforce.
Saracens players get a taste of wheelchair rugby

31.08.23
In association with
kelsey2
kelsey1

Saracens players Hugh Tizard, Kelsey Clifford and Louise McMillan took part in a wheelchair rugby training session with Great Britain Wheelchair Rugby (GBWR) athletes and sport pundit and broadcaster Jermaine Jenas to promote the fast-growing Paralympic sport.

With only a year to go until the Paralympics in Paris, our players were taught the rules of wheelchair rugby by some of Great Britain's greatest athletes including Ollie Mangion, George Rogers, and Dave Ross, as well as Tokyo gold medal winners Aaron Phipps and Kylie Grimes, and gold medal winner at the 2023 Women’s Cup, Imogen Steele.

The session took place at the Aspire National Training Centre in Stanmore, providing an opportunity for Hugh, Kelsey and Louise to experience Paralympic sport first-hand, as well as discuss important issues in sport today, including mental health and participation of women in sport. The players also took part in an ‘explainer’ video to help raise awareness and teach people about wheelchair rugby.

The training event was supported by Socios.com, the leading fan engagement and rewards platform, as part of its community and social impact initiative, Socios.com Supports.

Last year, we announced a new partnership with Socios.com to create the Saracens Fan Token, giving fans access to a variety of rewards and opportunities to engage with the club through polls. Our new West Stand was officially named The 1876 Stand following a vote with Socios.com.

