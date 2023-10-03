Our Partners
Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX provides institutional clients with a complete suite of equity trading services to help them find liquidity with best execution and end-to-end clearing.
Lead Partner
City Index
An award-winning, multi-asset financial services provider with 40 years' experience in supporting our clients - providing instant and secure access to global markets.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Acronis
Acronis provides award-winning backup software & data protection solutions for consumers, businesses & MSPs. Protect your sensitive information!
Principal Partner
Simba
Explore Simba's award-winning mattresses and sleep accessories. Engineered for perfect sleep with over 230k 5* reviews.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Randstad
As the world's largest recruiter, we assist hundreds of thousands of individuals in discovering fulfilling employment opportunities amidst the constantly evolving landscape of the workforce.
Netball Super League 2024 Fixtures Confirmed

03.10.23
In association with
Shawbrook Shawbrook
MavsFixt
IMG_7973

The fixtures for the 2024 Netball Super League season have been released, with Saracens Mavericks set for a huge season.

The campaign kicks off with the Season Opener at Nottingham’s Motorpoint Arena, where Mavericks will be looking to take the spoils against a new-look Cardiff Dragons side.

A week later, Mavericks fans will get a first look at their side back on home turf, as Leeds Rhinos make the trip to HSV. This match could see new recruit and England Rose Vicki Oyesola come up against her former club in what promises to be a mouth-watering match-up.

Mavericks then face a trip to Surrey Sports Park to face last season’s semi-finalists Surrey Storm, before welcome champions Loughborough Lightning to HSV the following week.

Away trips to Bath and Strathclyde Sirens follow, before Mavs welcome Severn Stars to HSV for a Friday night thriller.

The following Sunday is the big one, as Saracens Mavericks head to OVO Arena Wembley for the first time, as they take on Manchester Thunder at the iconic London venue on 7 April. More information will follow on this in the coming weeks, as Mavericks look to take the game to new heights.

A local derby with London Pulse follows, before a trip to Loughborough a few days later.

Back-to-back home fixtures against Bath and Strathclyde help to see in May, before three consecutive away fixtures against Leeds Rhinos, Manchester Thunder and Severn Stars to round off the month.

If Saracens Mavericks are to hit their targets this season, you feel that this could be a defining period in the season.

June sees a sprint to the finish line, with Mavericks on home soil for all three fixtures. Cardiff Dragons make the trip to HSV to start off June, before two huge local derbies to finish the campaign. First up, it’s Surrey Storm who visit Hertfordshire Sports Village, before last season’s runners-up London Pulse make the short trip, for what is sure to be a full-blooded encounter.

HSV is set to be rocking this season and your support is going to be more important than ever before.

Make sure to #BeAMaverick, and secure your 2024 Seasonal Membership today.

leinster2

Saracens announce blockbuster clash with Leinster in February

We are excited to announce the renewal of one of the greatest rivalries in European Rugby as Saracens Men will take on Leinster at StoneX Stadium for a blockbuster clash. On Friday 23rd February, the Men in Black will welcome the Irish powerhouses to North London with kick off at 19:30 under the floodlights. The […]

03.10.23
In association with
City Index City Index
03.10.23
In association with
Shawbrook Shawbrook
fantasy2

It’s official: Fantasy Premiership Rugby is LIVE!

Premiership Rugby has launched its official Fantasy game, linking up with sports gaming platform Superbru. Fans of Gallagher Premiership Rugby will be able to select a squad of 23 players and a starting XV each week with points awarded for everything from tries to 50:22s and bonus points awarded for the team’s selected captain and […]

03.10.23
In association with
City Index City Index

