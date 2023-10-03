Netball Super League 2024 Fixtures Confirmed

The fixtures for the 2024 Netball Super League season have been released, with Saracens Mavericks set for a huge season.

The campaign kicks off with the Season Opener at Nottingham’s Motorpoint Arena, where Mavericks will be looking to take the spoils against a new-look Cardiff Dragons side.

A week later, Mavericks fans will get a first look at their side back on home turf, as Leeds Rhinos make the trip to HSV. This match could see new recruit and England Rose Vicki Oyesola come up against her former club in what promises to be a mouth-watering match-up.

Mavericks then face a trip to Surrey Sports Park to face last season’s semi-finalists Surrey Storm, before welcome champions Loughborough Lightning to HSV the following week.

Away trips to Bath and Strathclyde Sirens follow, before Mavs welcome Severn Stars to HSV for a Friday night thriller.

The following Sunday is the big one, as Saracens Mavericks head to OVO Arena Wembley for the first time, as they take on Manchester Thunder at the iconic London venue on 7 April. More information will follow on this in the coming weeks, as Mavericks look to take the game to new heights.

A local derby with London Pulse follows, before a trip to Loughborough a few days later.

Back-to-back home fixtures against Bath and Strathclyde help to see in May, before three consecutive away fixtures against Leeds Rhinos, Manchester Thunder and Severn Stars to round off the month.

If Saracens Mavericks are to hit their targets this season, you feel that this could be a defining period in the season.

June sees a sprint to the finish line, with Mavericks on home soil for all three fixtures. Cardiff Dragons make the trip to HSV to start off June, before two huge local derbies to finish the campaign. First up, it’s Surrey Storm who visit Hertfordshire Sports Village, before last season’s runners-up London Pulse make the short trip, for what is sure to be a full-blooded encounter.

HSV is set to be rocking this season and your support is going to be more important than ever before.

Make sure to #BeAMaverick, and secure your 2024 Seasonal Membership today.