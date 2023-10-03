Our Partners
Our Partners

Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX provides institutional clients with a complete suite of equity trading services to help them find liquidity with best execution and end-to-end clearing.
Lead Partner
City Index
An award-winning, multi-asset financial services provider with 40 years' experience in supporting our clients - providing instant and secure access to global markets.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Acronis
Acronis provides award-winning backup software & data protection solutions for consumers, businesses & MSPs. Protect your sensitive information!
Principal Partner
Simba
Explore Simba's award-winning mattresses and sleep accessories. Engineered for perfect sleep with over 230k 5* reviews.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Randstad
As the world's largest recruiter, we assist hundreds of thousands of individuals in discovering fulfilling employment opportunities amidst the constantly evolving landscape of the workforce.
Partners

Saracens announce blockbuster clash with Leinster in February

03.10.23
In association with
City Index City Index
leinster2
leinster1

We are excited to announce the renewal of one of the greatest rivalries in European Rugby as Saracens Men will take on Leinster at StoneX Stadium for a blockbuster clash.

On Friday 23rd February, the Men in Black will welcome the Irish powerhouses to North London with kick off at 19:30 under the floodlights.

The two teams have had some classic matches over the years. Who can forget the 2019 Heineken Champions Cup Final in Newcastle when Sarries came from behind to secure their third European title thanks to tries from Sean Maitland and Billy Vunipola!

There was also the victory at the Aviva Stadium in the 2020 Quarter Final, when Duncan Taylor’s audacious offload set up one of the great tries for Alex Goode en route to a famous win.

This is a brilliant way for fans to get their Saracens fix during the break for the Six Nations, with top European opposition making their way to NW4 with top class players all over the pitch.

As a thank you for your amazing support, 23/24 Seasonal Members will be able to enjoy this fixture free of charge as well as benefit from an exclusive one-week priority window to secure additional tickets at a 25% discount.

This special fixture is provided in addition to your Seasonal Membership (23/24 Seasonal Membership Package include fixtures in the Premiership, Premiership Cup and EPCR only), and is in appreciation of your loyalty and support. You will be able to access your seat for this fixture by scanning your Seasonal Membership card.

Tickets will go on sale on Tuesday 10th October at 10am for Seasonal Members to buy additional guest tickets and Tuesday 17th October for general sale at an early-bird price, click here to register your interest and be at the front of the queue!

Hospitality for this epic fixture will be available from £125 + VAT. A priority window for seasonal members to purchase extras will be in place until Wednesday 11th October. At which point, the public sales window will open at 9am.

Demand is expected to be high so make sure you register your interest by emailing hospitality@saracens.net. Our dedicated sales team will then contact you as soon as the sales window opens. 

Director of Rugby Mark McCall is excited to welcome Leinster to StoneX.

“Leinster are a team that we have enormous respect for and we are looking forward to another great challenge against them in February.

Some of our battles over the last few years have been incredible and I’m sure fans can expect the same when we meet again at StoneX Stadium.”

News

See all news
leinster2

Saracens announce blockbuster clash with Leinster in February

We are excited to announce the renewal of one of the greatest rivalries in European Rugby as Saracens Men will take on Leinster at StoneX Stadium for a blockbuster clash. On Friday 23rd February, the Men in Black will welcome the Irish powerhouses to North London with kick off at 19:30 under the floodlights. The […]

03.10.23
In association with
City Index City Index
MavsFixt

Netball Super League 2024 Fixtures Confirmed

The fixtures for the 2024 Netball Super League season have been released, with Saracens Mavericks set for a huge season. The campaign kicks off with the Season Opener at Nottingham’s Motorpoint Arena, where Mavericks will be looking to take the spoils against a new-look Cardiff Dragons side. A week later, Mavericks fans will get a […]

03.10.23
In association with
Shawbrook Shawbrook
fantasy2

It’s official: Fantasy Premiership Rugby is LIVE!

Premiership Rugby has launched its official Fantasy game, linking up with sports gaming platform Superbru. Fans of Gallagher Premiership Rugby will be able to select a squad of 23 players and a starting XV each week with points awarded for everything from tries to 50:22s and bonus points awarded for the team’s selected captain and […]

03.10.23
In association with
City Index City Index

Partners

See all partners