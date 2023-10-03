Saracens announce blockbuster clash with Leinster in February

We are excited to announce the renewal of one of the greatest rivalries in European Rugby as Saracens Men will take on Leinster at StoneX Stadium for a blockbuster clash.

On Friday 23rd February, the Men in Black will welcome the Irish powerhouses to North London with kick off at 19:30 under the floodlights.

The two teams have had some classic matches over the years. Who can forget the 2019 Heineken Champions Cup Final in Newcastle when Sarries came from behind to secure their third European title thanks to tries from Sean Maitland and Billy Vunipola!

There was also the victory at the Aviva Stadium in the 2020 Quarter Final, when Duncan Taylor’s audacious offload set up one of the great tries for Alex Goode en route to a famous win.

This is a brilliant way for fans to get their Saracens fix during the break for the Six Nations, with top European opposition making their way to NW4 with top class players all over the pitch.

As a thank you for your amazing support, 23/24 Seasonal Members will be able to enjoy this fixture free of charge as well as benefit from an exclusive one-week priority window to secure additional tickets at a 25% discount.

This special fixture is provided in addition to your Seasonal Membership (23/24 Seasonal Membership Package include fixtures in the Premiership, Premiership Cup and EPCR only), and is in appreciation of your loyalty and support. You will be able to access your seat for this fixture by scanning your Seasonal Membership card.

Tickets will go on sale on Tuesday 10th October at 10am for Seasonal Members to buy additional guest tickets and Tuesday 17th October for general sale at an early-bird price, click here to register your interest and be at the front of the queue!

Hospitality for this epic fixture will be available from £125 + VAT. A priority window for seasonal members to purchase extras will be in place until Wednesday 11th October. At which point, the public sales window will open at 9am.

Demand is expected to be high so make sure you register your interest by emailing hospitality@saracens.net. Our dedicated sales team will then contact you as soon as the sales window opens.

Director of Rugby Mark McCall is excited to welcome Leinster to StoneX.

“Leinster are a team that we have enormous respect for and we are looking forward to another great challenge against them in February.

Some of our battles over the last few years have been incredible and I’m sure fans can expect the same when we meet again at StoneX Stadium.”