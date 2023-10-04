Saracens High School Children attend England Captains Run

Ahead of Saturday's international at StoneX Stadium, we were delighted to welcome children from Saracens High School, to attend England's captains run.

100 pupils from the High School attended the session, where they watched the England side get put through their paces, ahead of taking on Canada.

After the session, there was a chance for pupils to chat to the Red Roses, as well as posing for selfies. With plenty of Saracens stars wearing the Rose, those in attendance shared their support for England and cheered on the side throughout the session.

England and Saracens captain Marlie Packer commented that it had been a brilliant way to engage with the local community.

“It is always fantastic to connect with the local community. It was brilliant to engage with over 100 children from Saracens High School and we hope we have inspired them to play and watch rugby for years to come.”

Children from the High School also attended the match on Saturday afternoon, where they cheered England to a 29-12 victory over Canada.

This was a fantastic experience for all involved and continued to strengthen the relationship between Saracens and the local community.