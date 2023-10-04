Our Partners
Our Partners

Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX provides institutional clients with a complete suite of equity trading services to help them find liquidity with best execution and end-to-end clearing.
Lead Partner
City Index
An award-winning, multi-asset financial services provider with 40 years' experience in supporting our clients - providing instant and secure access to global markets.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Acronis
Acronis provides award-winning backup software & data protection solutions for consumers, businesses & MSPs. Protect your sensitive information!
Principal Partner
Simba
Explore Simba's award-winning mattresses and sleep accessories. Engineered for perfect sleep with over 230k 5* reviews.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Randstad
As the world's largest recruiter, we assist hundreds of thousands of individuals in discovering fulfilling employment opportunities amidst the constantly evolving landscape of the workforce.
Partners

Saracens High School Children attend England Captains Run

04.10.23
In association with
StoneX StoneX
News-Template
DSC_3130

Ahead of Saturday's international at StoneX Stadium, we were delighted to welcome children from Saracens High School, to attend England's captains run.

100 pupils from the High School attended the session, where they watched the England side get put through their paces, ahead of taking on Canada.

After the session, there was a chance for pupils to chat to the Red Roses, as well as posing for selfies. With plenty of Saracens stars wearing the Rose, those in attendance shared their support for England and cheered on the side throughout the session.

England and Saracens captain Marlie Packer commented that it had been a brilliant way to engage with the local community.

“It is always fantastic to connect with the local community. It was brilliant to engage with over 100 children from Saracens High School and we hope we have inspired them to play and watch rugby for years to come.”

Children from the High School also attended the match on Saturday afternoon, where they cheered England to a 29-12 victory over Canada.

This was a fantastic experience for all involved and continued to strengthen the relationship between Saracens and the local community.

 

 

News

See all news
maro2

Six Saracens to face Samoa

Saracens have had six players named in the England squad for their final pool match against Samoa on Saturday afternoon. Jamie George, Maro Itoje, Ben Earl and captain Owen Farrell will all start, with Theo Dan and Billy Vunipola on the bench. Theo McFarland will also be in action at the Stade Pierre-Mauroy as he […]

05.10.23
In association with
City Index City Index
hartpury

What's on at StoneX this weekend

It's set to be a fantastic occasion this weekend, as we welcome Hartpury RFC to StoneX Stadium. Whilst there's set to be plenty of action on the field, there's a lot going on in and around the stadium too this weekend. Ahead of kick-off, Josh Hallett, Harvey Beaton and Kapeli Pifeleti will be hosting a […]

04.10.23
In association with
City Index City Index
News-Template

Saracens High School Children attend England Captains Run

Ahead of Saturday's international at StoneX Stadium, we were delighted to welcome children from Saracens High School, to attend England's captains run. 100 pupils from the High School attended the session, where they watched the England side get put through their paces, ahead of taking on Canada. After the session, there was a chance for […]

04.10.23
In association with
StoneX StoneX

Partners

See all partners