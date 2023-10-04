Our Partners
Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX provides institutional clients with a complete suite of equity trading services to help them find liquidity with best execution and end-to-end clearing.
Lead Partner
City Index
An award-winning, multi-asset financial services provider with 40 years' experience in supporting our clients - providing instant and secure access to global markets.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Acronis
Acronis provides award-winning backup software & data protection solutions for consumers, businesses & MSPs. Protect your sensitive information!
Principal Partner
Simba
Explore Simba's award-winning mattresses and sleep accessories. Engineered for perfect sleep with over 230k 5* reviews.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Randstad
As the world's largest recruiter, we assist hundreds of thousands of individuals in discovering fulfilling employment opportunities amidst the constantly evolving landscape of the workforce.
What's on at StoneX this weekend

04.10.23
In association with
City Index City Index
hartpury
Saracens Summer Gathering

It's set to be a fantastic occasion this weekend, as we welcome Hartpury RFC to StoneX Stadium.

Whilst there's set to be plenty of action on the field, there's a lot going on in and around the stadium too this weekend.

Ahead of kick-off, Josh Hallett, Harvey Beaton and Kapeli Pifeleti will be hosting a signing session in the club shop. It's a great chance to meet some of your Sarries stars and maybe even get a selfie!

There's plenty more to follow once the final whistle sounds too. Stick around after the match, as we'll be hosting a season preview with one of the playing squad ahead of the return of the Gallagher Premiership.

All of the Sarries squad will also be heading over to the East Stand to sign autographs and pose for selfies. If you don't have a pen, don't worry, as our players will be armed with sharpies!

After all that, there's still the small case of England vs Samoa in the Rugby World Cup. Top spot in the group may be secured, but stick around and cheer on our Sarries stars with us, as our England contingent go head-to-head with Theo McFarland and his Samoan teammates.

Remember there are some changes to this matchday, click here to see some important information.

News

News-Template

Saracens High School Children attend England Captains Run

Ahead of Saturday's international at StoneX Stadium, we were delighted to welcome children from Saracens High School, to attend England's captains run. 100 pupils from the High School attended the session, where they watched the England side get put through their paces, ahead of taking on Canada. After the session, there was a chance for […]

04.10.23
In association with
StoneX StoneX
leinster2

Saracens announce blockbuster clash with Leinster in February

We are excited to announce the renewal of one of the greatest rivalries in European Rugby as Saracens Men will take on Leinster at StoneX Stadium for a blockbuster clash. On Friday 23rd February, the Men in Black will welcome the Irish powerhouses to North London with kick off at 19:30 under the floodlights. The […]

03.10.23
In association with
City Index City Index

