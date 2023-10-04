What's on at StoneX this weekend

It's set to be a fantastic occasion this weekend, as we welcome Hartpury RFC to StoneX Stadium.

Whilst there's set to be plenty of action on the field, there's a lot going on in and around the stadium too this weekend.

Ahead of kick-off, Josh Hallett, Harvey Beaton and Kapeli Pifeleti will be hosting a signing session in the club shop. It's a great chance to meet some of your Sarries stars and maybe even get a selfie!

There's plenty more to follow once the final whistle sounds too. Stick around after the match, as we'll be hosting a season preview with one of the playing squad ahead of the return of the Gallagher Premiership.

All of the Sarries squad will also be heading over to the East Stand to sign autographs and pose for selfies. If you don't have a pen, don't worry, as our players will be armed with sharpies!

After all that, there's still the small case of England vs Samoa in the Rugby World Cup. Top spot in the group may be secured, but stick around and cheer on our Sarries stars with us, as our England contingent go head-to-head with Theo McFarland and his Samoan teammates.

Remember there are some changes to this matchday, click here to see some important information.