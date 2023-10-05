Our Partners
Our Partners

Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX provides institutional clients with a complete suite of equity trading services to help them find liquidity with best execution and end-to-end clearing.
Lead Partner
City Index
An award-winning, multi-asset financial services provider with 40 years' experience in supporting our clients - providing instant and secure access to global markets.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Acronis
Acronis provides award-winning backup software & data protection solutions for consumers, businesses & MSPs. Protect your sensitive information!
Principal Partner
Simba
Explore Simba's award-winning mattresses and sleep accessories. Engineered for perfect sleep with over 230k 5* reviews.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Randstad
As the world's largest recruiter, we assist hundreds of thousands of individuals in discovering fulfilling employment opportunities amidst the constantly evolving landscape of the workforce.
Partners

Six Saracens to face Samoa

05.10.23
In association with
City Index City Index
maro2
owen1

Saracens have had six players named in the England squad for their final pool match against Samoa on Saturday afternoon.

Jamie George, Maro Itoje, Ben Earl and captain Owen Farrell will all start, with Theo Dan and Billy Vunipola on the bench.

Theo McFarland will also be in action at the Stade Pierre-Mauroy as he starts in the back-row for Samoa.

Farrell will captain a starting XV with 14 changes to the one that defeated Chile 71-0 in Lille two weeks ago. Going into this weekend’s match, Farrell needs just two points to become England’s all-time leading points scorer going past Jonny Wilkinson’s tally of 1,179.

“Whilst we are of course pleased with our results and qualification into the pool stages, we want to continue our improvement with a positive performance against a difficult and in-form Samoa team,” said Head Coach Steve Borthwick.

“Samoa are renowned for their physicality and this last game in the pool stages will be an excellent test for us as we continue in our Rugby World Cup journey.

“We are delighted to be heading back to Lille for this weekend’s fixture, where we enjoyed seeing so many England supporters for our last match. Once again, we look forward to seeing a sea of white England shirts in the stands of the Stade Pierre-Mauroy on Saturday.”

ENGLAND v SAMOA
Saturday 7 October 2023
Stade Pierre-Mauroy, Lille
Kick-off: 5.45pm (local time)

15. Freddie Steward (Leicester Tigers, 28 caps)
14. Joe Marchant (Stade Francais, 22 caps)
13. Manu Tuilagi (Sale Sharks, 55 caps)
12. Owen Farrell – captain (Saracens, 108 caps)
11. Jonny May (Gloucester Rugby, 75 caps)
10. George Ford – vice-captain (Sale Sharks, 88 caps)
9. Alex Mitchell (Northampton Saints, 8 caps)
1. Ellis Genge – vice-captain (Bristol Bears, 54 caps)
2. Jamie George (Saracens, 81 caps)
3. Dan Cole (Leicester Tigers, 103 caps)
4. Maro Itoje (Saracens, 72 caps)
5. Ollie Chessum (Leicester Tigers, 14 caps)
6. Courtney Lawes – vice-captain (Northampton Saints, 102 caps)
7. Tom Curry (Sale Sharks, 46 caps)
8. Ben Earl (Saracens, 21 caps)

Replacements:
16. Theo Dan (Saracens, 6 caps)
17. Joe Marler (Harlequins, 85 caps)
18. Kyle Sinckler (Bristol Bears, 65 caps)
19. George Martin (Leicester Tigers, 6 caps)
20. Billy Vunipola (Saracens, 72 caps)
21. Danny Care (Harlequins, 92 caps)
22. Marcus Smith (Harlequins, 27 caps)
23. Ollie Lawrence (Bath Rugby, 17 caps)

News

See all news
team2

TEAM NEWS | Saracens Men v Hartpury (PRC - Rd 5)

Tom Parton says Saracens Men are looking to use Saturday’s final Cup outing to keep growing as they edge towards the start of their Gallagher Premiership defence. The full-back, who joined in the summer will be looking to continue his promising start to life in North London when Sarries welcome Hartpury to StoneX Stadium on […]

06.10.23
In association with
City Index City Index
maro2

Six Saracens to face Samoa

Saracens have had six players named in the England squad for their final pool match against Samoa on Saturday afternoon. Jamie George, Maro Itoje, Ben Earl and captain Owen Farrell will all start, with Theo Dan and Billy Vunipola on the bench. Theo McFarland will also be in action at the Stade Pierre-Mauroy as he […]

05.10.23
In association with
City Index City Index
hartpury

What's on at StoneX this weekend

It's set to be a fantastic occasion this weekend, as we welcome Hartpury RFC to StoneX Stadium. Whilst there's set to be plenty of action on the field, there's a lot going on in and around the stadium too this weekend. Ahead of kick-off, Josh Hallett, Harvey Beaton and Kapeli Pifeleti will be hosting a […]

04.10.23
In association with
City Index City Index

Partners

See all partners