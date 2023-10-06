Our Partners
Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX provides institutional clients with a complete suite of equity trading services to help them find liquidity with best execution and end-to-end clearing.
Lead Partner
City Index
An award-winning, multi-asset financial services provider with 40 years' experience in supporting our clients - providing instant and secure access to global markets.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Acronis
Acronis provides award-winning backup software & data protection solutions for consumers, businesses & MSPs. Protect your sensitive information!
Principal Partner
Simba
Explore Simba's award-winning mattresses and sleep accessories. Engineered for perfect sleep with over 230k 5* reviews.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Randstad
As the world's largest recruiter, we assist hundreds of thousands of individuals in discovering fulfilling employment opportunities amidst the constantly evolving landscape of the workforce.
Partners

TEAM NEWS | Saracens Men v Hartpury (PRC - Rd 5)

06.10.23
In association with
City Index City Index
team2
nick1

Tom Parton says Saracens Men are looking to use Saturday’s final Cup outing to keep growing as they edge towards the start of their Gallagher Premiership defence.

The full-back, who joined in the summer will be looking to continue his promising start to life in North London when Sarries welcome Hartpury to StoneX Stadium on Saturday to bring the curtain down on their cup campaign.

There are five changes to the starting line-up from the side that took on Harlequins last Sunday, with the coaches looking to build some more cohesion before the trip to Sandy Park next weekend.

Sam Crean, Samson Adejimi and Ollie Hoskins start in the front-row, with Callum Hunter-Hill and Nick Isiekwe continuing in the second-row.

Nathan Michelow, Toby Knight and Tom Willis operate in a powerful back-row, tasked with providing front-foot ball for an attacking back-line.

Aled Davies remains at scrum-half, and is joined by Alex Goode at number 10 who has recovered from a minor groin injury.

Olly Hartley and captain Alex Lozowski keep up their midfield partnership, and a back-three of Rotimi Segun, Francis Moore and Parton will aim to finish any try-scoring opportunities that come their way.

On the bench hooker James Hadfield could make his debut after arriving on a short-term loan, and Sean Maitland provides a big boost as he is back in the matchday squad for the first time since the Premiership Final in May.

Parton says Saturday’s match is crucial to build momentum as the start of the league campaign draws closer.

“As a group we are learning each week and performances have been growing. We’re really excited about what we can go on and achieve to make sure we start the Premiership with real confidence.

Saturday is another chance for us to take a step forward as a group and we’ll be looking to do exactly that against Hartpury.”

Saracens Men team to play Hartpury:

1 Sam Crean

2 Samson Adejimi

3 Ollie Hoskins

4 Callum Hunter-Hill

5 Nick Isiekwe

6 Nathan Michelow

7 Toby Knight   

8 Tom Willis

9 Aled Davies

10 Alex Goode

11 Rotimi Segun

12 Olly Hartley

13 Alex Lozowski (c)

14 Francis Moore

15 Tom Parton

Replacements:

16 James Hadfield

17 Ralph Adams-Hale

18 Alec Clarey

19 Kaden Pearce-Paul

20 Ollie Stonham

21 Gareth Simpson

22 Manu Vunipola

23 Sean Maitland

