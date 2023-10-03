It’s official: Fantasy Premiership Rugby is LIVE!

Premiership Rugby has launched its official Fantasy game, linking up with sports gaming platform Superbru.

Fans of Gallagher Premiership Rugby will be able to select a squad of 23 players and a starting XV each week with points awarded for everything from tries to 50:22s and bonus points awarded for the team’s selected captain and for the Gallagher Player of the Match.

The aim of the game is to score as many points as possible with the chance to compete in pools against family, friends, teammates and colleagues with a range of prizes to be won including a VIP Experience Package to the Gallagher Premiership Rugby Final 2024 for the player who finishes at the top of the global leaderboard.

Weekly prizes will be up for grabs as well, giving players the chance to start new pools at any time during the season including the semi-finals and Gallagher Premiership Rugby Final 2024.

Fans will also have the opportunity to compete against some of their favourite Gallagher Premiership Rugby players in club leagues and see how they compare to the stars on the pitch.

The Superbru platform is available on mobile, desktop or the Superbru Rugby app.

To find out more, check out our ‘How to Play’ guide here.