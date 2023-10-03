Our Partners
Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX provides institutional clients with a complete suite of equity trading services to help them find liquidity with best execution and end-to-end clearing.
Lead Partner
City Index
An award-winning, multi-asset financial services provider with 40 years' experience in supporting our clients - providing instant and secure access to global markets.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Acronis
Acronis provides award-winning backup software & data protection solutions for consumers, businesses & MSPs. Protect your sensitive information!
Principal Partner
Simba
Explore Simba's award-winning mattresses and sleep accessories. Engineered for perfect sleep with over 230k 5* reviews.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Randstad
As the world's largest recruiter, we assist hundreds of thousands of individuals in discovering fulfilling employment opportunities amidst the constantly evolving landscape of the workforce.
It’s official: Fantasy Premiership Rugby is LIVE!

03.10.23
In association with
City Index City Index
fantasy2
fantasy1

Premiership Rugby has launched its official Fantasy game, linking up with sports gaming platform Superbru.

Fans of Gallagher Premiership Rugby will be able to select a squad of 23 players and a starting XV each week with points awarded for everything from tries to 50:22s and bonus points awarded for the team’s selected captain and for the Gallagher Player of the Match.

The aim of the game is to score as many points as possible with the chance to compete in pools against family, friends, teammates and colleagues with a range of prizes to be won including a VIP Experience Package to the Gallagher Premiership Rugby Final 2024 for the player who finishes at the top of the global leaderboard.

Weekly prizes will be up for grabs as well, giving players the chance to start new pools at any time during the season including the semi-finals and Gallagher Premiership Rugby Final 2024.

Fans will also have the opportunity to compete against some of their favourite Gallagher Premiership Rugby players in club leagues and see how they compare to the stars on the pitch.

The Superbru platform is available on mobile, desktop or the Superbru Rugby app.

To find out more, check out our ‘How to Play’ guide here.

leinster2

Saracens announce blockbuster clash with Leinster in February

We are excited to announce the renewal of one of the greatest rivalries in European Rugby as Saracens Men will take on Leinster at StoneX Stadium for a blockbuster clash. On Friday 23rd February, the Men in Black will welcome the Irish powerhouses to North London with kick off at 19:30 under the floodlights. The […]

03.10.23
In association with
City Index City Index
MavsFixt

Netball Super League 2024 Fixtures Confirmed

The fixtures for the 2024 Netball Super League season have been released, with Saracens Mavericks set for a huge season. The campaign kicks off with the Season Opener at Nottingham’s Motorpoint Arena, where Mavericks will be looking to take the spoils against a new-look Cardiff Dragons side. A week later, Mavericks fans will get a […]

03.10.23
In association with
Shawbrook Shawbrook
