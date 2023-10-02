Ben Earl commits future to Saracens with new long-term contract

Saracens is delighted to announce that Ben Earl has committed his future to the club by signing a new long-term contract.

The back-rower, who has taken the Rugby World Cup by storm so far will remain at StoneX Stadium for the next chapter of his career after putting pen to paper on a new deal.

The 25-year-old, who has already made 111 appearances for the club since making his debut back in 2016 won his first Premiership title for the Men in Black back in May after a consistent campaign which saw him named in the TNT Sports Dream Team at the end of the season.

He has captained the North Londoners on a number of occasions and will be looking to continue his leadership in the years to come. His form over recent years has earned him plenty of accolades including the 21/22 Premiership Player of the Season, and he also now has 21 England caps to his name.

The former England Under 20’s skipper has been a standout performer in England’s World Cup campaign so far and will be looking to transfer that form back to Saracens once the tournament reaches its climax.

Earl is delighted to have signed a new Saracens contract.

“I’m over the moon to have re-signed at Saracens. It’s my boyhood club and it’s one that I love and care for deeply, it’s my home. The players and staff are like family to me and I can’t wait to achieve more with them.

The club has made me a better player and human being and I can’t wait to continue my journey with Saracens.”

Director of Rugby Mark McCall is thrilled that Earl will be staying at StoneX.

“Ben has been part of Saracens since he was 14 years old, growing from a promising young academy talent to one of the stand-out players in world rugby.

He has Saracens in his DNA, and we are thrilled he has re-signed with the club. His qualities as a player and as a person will be central to all we hope to achieve in the years to come.”