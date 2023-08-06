Netball World Cup Wrap | Placings Matches

The curtain has come down on an incredible Netball World Cup, with the Australian Diamonds securing the title against the England Roses.

Jess Thirlby's side performed superbly all tournament, reaching their first ever World Cup final, but it wasn't to be in the end.

It also proved to be a case of mixed emotions for the Saracens Mavericks stars taking part in the tournament too.

Having confirmed their spot in the 5th place play-off with a victory against Tonga, Ine-Mari Venter and her South African teammates were unable to secure victory against Uganda, falling to a two-goal defeat.

Despite the result, this has still been a landmark tournament for the SPAR Proteas, as they hosted their first ever World Cup, securing a significant draw against the Silver Ferns.

For Christina Shaw and her Welsh teammates, it proved to be a winning end to the tournament, as they picked up an impressive victory against the Scottish Thistles to secure 9th place. It's been a hugely encouraging tournament for Wales, with this result allowing them to secure bragging rights against the British rivals.

Finally, Mavericks club legend Sasha Corbin brought the curtain down on her amazing career, as Barbados finished in 14th place, after suffering defeat against Zimbabwe.

Corbin has seen and done it all in her career, but playing at a World Cup had been the one thing that had eluded her until now. An inspiration off and on the court, it was fitting the Corbin's final match of her career should come on the world stage, alongside her sister Kadeen.

It's been a superb few weeks of netball, with plenty of engrossing action. Attention now turns to domestic matters, as Saracens Mavericks look forward to the 2024 Netball Super League season.