Our Partners
Our Partners

Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX provides institutional clients with a complete suite of equity trading services to help them find liquidity with best execution and end-to-end clearing.
Lead Partner
City Index
An award-winning, multi-asset financial services provider with 40 years' experience in supporting our clients - providing instant and secure access to global markets.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Acronis
Acronis provides award-winning backup software & data protection solutions for consumers, businesses & MSPs. Protect your sensitive information!
Principal Partner
Simba
Explore Simba's award-winning mattresses and sleep accessories. Engineered for perfect sleep with over 230k 5* reviews.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Randstad
As the world's largest recruiter, we assist hundreds of thousands of individuals in discovering fulfilling employment opportunities amidst the constantly evolving landscape of the workforce.
Partners
Website Banner V5 Rw (1)

Oyesola relishing home comforts

12.02.24
In association with
Shawbrook Shawbrook
Oyesolaarticle
Ap4i0206

Vicki Oyesola is excited to be back home, after experiencing her first game at Hertfordshire Sports Village since her return to Mavericks.

She was blown away by the home support at HSV and how loud the fans were for pre-season.

“I really enjoyed my first pre-season game at HSV last weekend - it's great to be back in front of the Mavericks crowd and feel the support and atmosphere of the home venue. The fans are really important to us and such a big part of creating that atmosphere at home games. We hear them massively when we’re on court and knowing they’re there week in, week out is a huge support for us. They’re the reason why we’re able to play and compete and being able to hear them supporting us when we’re up or when we’re down is a massive part of how we can turn a game around - they are the 8th player.”

Having made her Super League debut with Mavericks, Oyesola is looking forward to being back in Mavs colours after her time away with Loughborough Lightning and Leeds Rhinos.

“For me, joining Mavs this season is a return home after a number of years. I played all my youth netball at Mavericks so it’s been great to come back. But also coming back to a slightly different team with the Saracens link now and the excitement there is around Saracens Mavericks is a huge draw to coming back. It’s really nice joining a team that has been together a while, where lots of the connections have been building for a number of years. It’s good for me to be able to slot in and feel that team culture and energy that’s already there, whilst bringing and adding what I can.”

Oyesola said her experience with England A playing against the top teams in the world in Australia and New Zealand has given her exposure to a level of competitiveness that is going to be required for the NSL season ahead.

She reflected on how special it was to be voted by her peers as Players’ Player of the Season for 2023 and she’s hoping she can carry that good form forward into this season with Mavericks.

“The thing that makes Mavs so special is the environment - everyone’s looking out for each other, everyone’s working hard and being honest and we’re all working towards the same goal of reaching top four this season.”

Looking ahead to the season starting in less than two weeks, she said her personal goal is to make sure she can have the best game she can every week, putting out good performances for herself and for the team to ensure a top four finish.

“I’m excited to get going now. The thing I’m most excited about this season is playing at Wembley Arena in ‘The Headliner’ and I can’t wait to see all the fans there!”

Report by Ayisha Gulati.

News

See all news
Oyesolaarticle

Oyesola relishing home comforts

Vicki Oyesola is excited to be back home, after experiencing her first game at Hertfordshire Sports Village since her return to Mavericks. She was blown away by the home support at HSV and how loud the fans were for pre-season. “I really enjoyed my first pre-season game at HSV last weekend - it's great to […]

12.02.24
In association with
Shawbrook Shawbrook
Theo1

Six Nations Round Up | England edge tight tussle at Twickenham

Saracens were right in the thick of the action in Round Two of the Guinness Six Nations, in an enthralling weekend from start to finish. Ben Earl's barnstorming performance earned him the Player of the Match award in England's 16-14 win over Wales at Twickenham. The back-rower scored a brilliant try from the base of […]

12.02.24
In association with
City Index City Index
Match Rep

MATCH REPORT | Saracens Women 29-24 Harlequins Women (PWR Rd 11)

Saracens Women secured a pulsating victory over Harlequins in front of a record crowd at StoneX Stadium. On an afternoon where over 3000 attended at StoneX Stadium, in truth Saracens will feel that they got out of jail against their London rivals. Harlequins started the faster, as they pressed and probed the Saracens defence. Whilst […]

10.02.24
In association with
City Index City Index

Partners

See all partners