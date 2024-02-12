Oyesola relishing home comforts

Vicki Oyesola is excited to be back home, after experiencing her first game at Hertfordshire Sports Village since her return to Mavericks.

She was blown away by the home support at HSV and how loud the fans were for pre-season.

“I really enjoyed my first pre-season game at HSV last weekend - it's great to be back in front of the Mavericks crowd and feel the support and atmosphere of the home venue. The fans are really important to us and such a big part of creating that atmosphere at home games. We hear them massively when we’re on court and knowing they’re there week in, week out is a huge support for us. They’re the reason why we’re able to play and compete and being able to hear them supporting us when we’re up or when we’re down is a massive part of how we can turn a game around - they are the 8th player.”

Having made her Super League debut with Mavericks, Oyesola is looking forward to being back in Mavs colours after her time away with Loughborough Lightning and Leeds Rhinos.

“For me, joining Mavs this season is a return home after a number of years. I played all my youth netball at Mavericks so it’s been great to come back. But also coming back to a slightly different team with the Saracens link now and the excitement there is around Saracens Mavericks is a huge draw to coming back. It’s really nice joining a team that has been together a while, where lots of the connections have been building for a number of years. It’s good for me to be able to slot in and feel that team culture and energy that’s already there, whilst bringing and adding what I can.”

Oyesola said her experience with England A playing against the top teams in the world in Australia and New Zealand has given her exposure to a level of competitiveness that is going to be required for the NSL season ahead.

She reflected on how special it was to be voted by her peers as Players’ Player of the Season for 2023 and she’s hoping she can carry that good form forward into this season with Mavericks.

“The thing that makes Mavs so special is the environment - everyone’s looking out for each other, everyone’s working hard and being honest and we’re all working towards the same goal of reaching top four this season.”

Looking ahead to the season starting in less than two weeks, she said her personal goal is to make sure she can have the best game she can every week, putting out good performances for herself and for the team to ensure a top four finish.

“I’m excited to get going now. The thing I’m most excited about this season is playing at Wembley Arena in ‘The Headliner’ and I can’t wait to see all the fans there!”

Report by Ayisha Gulati.