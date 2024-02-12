Our Partners
Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

StoneX
StoneX
StoneX provides institutional clients with a complete suite of equity trading services to help them find liquidity with best execution and end-to-end clearing.
City Index
City Index
An award-winning, multi-asset financial services provider with 40 years' experience in supporting our clients - providing instant and secure access to global markets.
Shawbrook
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Acronis
Acronis
Acronis provides award-winning backup software & data protection solutions for consumers, businesses & MSPs. Protect your sensitive information!
Simba
Simba
Explore Simba's award-winning mattresses and sleep accessories. Engineered for perfect sleep with over 230k 5* reviews.
Castore
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Hy-Pro
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Randstad
Randstad
As the world's largest recruiter, we assist hundreds of thousands of individuals in discovering fulfilling employment opportunities amidst the constantly evolving landscape of the workforce.
The Interview | Poppy Cleall

12.02.24
Poppy
Saracens Women V Harequins Women Allianz Pwr Rugby Union

If you were looking for a Player of the Season in the PWR, you would have to look hard to find someone other than Poppy Cleall.

The industrious number 8 has been an all-action presence for her side this season, with a series of huge performances for her team. Having missed out on WXV due to injury, Ckeakk explained that her scintillating form has come after a renewed focus on her enjoyment of the game.

“I’m enjoying my rugby at the moment! This season, I want to be as impactful as I can on the pitch, whether that’s scoring, setting up others or putting in a tackle or a turnover that can give us momentum. I just want to focus on what I’m doing here at Sarries. I’m feeling confident in my performances, but I know that I can get better still.”

After a first loss of the season to Gloucester-Hartpury, Saracens returned to winning ways with a comprehensive victory over Trailfinders Women. Whilst the side were pleased with the result, Cleall admitted that they still have another level to go to.

“We were really pleased with how we responded to that loss in Gloucester against Trailfinders. We had a good week of training and put in a solid performance. We still want more though, and we know where we can make a step up again this weekend.”

Harlequins may not be in their familiar position towards the top end of the table, but Cleall is all too aware of the threats that they pose. After a commanding victory over Sale last weekend, she and her teammates know that Quins will be arriving in North London full of confidence.

“Everyone knows the threats that Harlequins bring. They might not be where they want to be in the table but as we saw against Sale, they are a dangerous side when there are in a confident mood. I’m expecting it to be a really tough test this afternoon.”

Matches between Saracens and Harlequins have long been the benchmark in elite women’s rugby. Whilst new sides have to the fore in recent seasons, Cleall admits that there is still something special about taking on her side’s London rivals.

“It’s always a big one playing against Quins. It always adds an extra dynamic to the game whenever we go up against each other. At the end of the day, once we’re on the pitch, we all focus on that, but I’m sure there’ll be a bit of banter whilst we do it!

The build-up to the match has seen a series of viral videos from the club, including a Confessions Booth, where Cleall admitted to owning a Harlequins shirt!

As the number 8 laughed though, it was done to support her sister, despite the negative feedback she had received!

“Look, in my defence, it had my name on the back, and it wasn’t that expensive!! I’ve only ever worn it when I’ve been supporting Bryony playing for Quins. Trust me, I’m Sarries through and through, but I do apologise for buying it!”

Woolfy1

Tom Woolstencroft to retire from rugby

Saracens regret to announce that Tom Woolstencroft has retired from rugby with immediate effect. The hooker, who has been one of the great Saracens hookers across his six years at the club has unfortunately been recovering from concussion for the majority of the 2023/24 campaign and has now been forced into retirement on medical grounds. […]

13.02.24
Brisaway1

Bristol Bears v Saracens Men to be broadcast live on TNT Sports

Our trip to Ashton Gate on Saturday 11th May has been chosen by TNT Sports, with kick off now at 15:05. TNT Sports broadcast selections for Round 18 will be made following the conclusion of Round 17 based on the importance of each game in relation to the league table. All Round 18 fixtures – […]

13.02.24
Amy Garnett

35th Anniversary Interview | Amy Garnett

“It was our castle. We would protect it with everything we had.” Those were the words of former Saracens Women's and England hooker Amy Garnett, as she reflected on what made Bramley Road such a special place to play at. Garnett had a storied career, captaining Saracens during their highly successful period in the mid-2000s, […]

12.02.24
