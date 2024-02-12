A-Z | Paige Farries
It's the turn of our Canadian winger to take on this week's A-Z challenge.
A – Action: If you could be a superhero, which would you be?
Mystique
B – Bestie: Who is your best friend in the squad?
Sophie De Goede and Emma Taylor
C – Childhood: What is your favourite childhood memory?
Canoeing with my family of 6
D – Dish: What’s your go-to pre-match meal?
Pasta pomodoro
E – Education: What was your favourite subject in school?
Biology
F – Film buff: What’s your favourite film?
Princess Bride
G – Groove: Who is the best dancer in the squad?
Isla Alejandro
H – Holiday: What’s your favourite holiday destination?
The Dolomites
I – Inside: Who is the worst to sit beside in the dressing room?
Rosie Galligan - she’ll grill you about your love life.
J – Joker: Who is the funniest in the squad?
Louise McMillan
K – Kick-off: What’s your favourite time of the day to play a match?
2pm
L – Languages: How many languages can you speak?
Sadly, only 1
M – Music: Your favourite artist and song right now?
Maro - Still Feel it All
N – Number: Do you have a lucky number?
12
O – Others: What’s your favourite sport outside of rugby?
Lacrosse
P – Past time: What is your favourite thing to do away from rugby?
I like to bake bread
Q – Quirky: Who has the most interesting fashion sense?
Akinà Gondwe
R – Red Carpet: Who is the most famous contact in your phone?
Jo Yapp
S – Superstitions: Do you have any matchday routines?
I must dance in the changing room
T – Talent: What’s your secret talent outside of rugby?
In very good at pub quizzes
U: Under pressure: Who in the squad would be the best in a bad situation?
Poppy Cleall
V – Verified: How often do you use social media?
Daily, but only for the memes
W – Worst fear: What are you most scared of?
Being stuck in a tight space
X – X-ray: Have you ever broken any bones?
Yes, my nose and my toes (apologies for the rhyme)
Y – Youth: Where did you grow up?
In Red Deer Alberta, the Canadian prairies
Z – Zoo: What’s your favourite animal?
The domestic cat