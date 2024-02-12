A-Z | Paige Farries

Our Partners
Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX provides institutional clients with a complete suite of equity trading services to help them find liquidity with best execution and end-to-end clearing.
Lead Partner
City Index
An award-winning, multi-asset financial services provider with 40 years' experience in supporting our clients - providing instant and secure access to global markets.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Acronis
Acronis provides award-winning backup software & data protection solutions for consumers, businesses & MSPs. Protect your sensitive information!
Principal Partner
Simba
Explore Simba's award-winning mattresses and sleep accessories. Engineered for perfect sleep with over 230k 5* reviews.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Randstad
As the world's largest recruiter, we assist hundreds of thousands of individuals in discovering fulfilling employment opportunities amidst the constantly evolving landscape of the workforce.
Partners
12.02.24


It's the turn of our Canadian winger to take on this week's A-Z challenge.

A – Action: If you could be a superhero, which would you be?

Mystique

B – Bestie: Who is your best friend in the squad?

Sophie De Goede and Emma Taylor

C – Childhood: What is your favourite childhood memory?

Canoeing with my family of 6

D – Dish: What’s your go-to pre-match meal?

Pasta pomodoro

E – Education: What was your favourite subject in school?

Biology

F – Film buff: What’s your favourite film?

Princess Bride

G – Groove: Who is the best dancer in the squad?

Isla Alejandro

H – Holiday: What’s your favourite holiday destination?

The Dolomites

I – Inside: Who is the worst to sit beside in the dressing room?

Rosie Galligan - she’ll grill you about your love life.

J – Joker: Who is the funniest in the squad?

Louise McMillan

K – Kick-off: What’s your favourite time of the day to play a match?

2pm

L – Languages: How many languages can you speak?

Sadly, only 1

M – Music: Your favourite artist and song right now?

Maro - Still Feel it All

N – Number: Do you have a lucky number?

12

O – Others: What’s your favourite sport outside of rugby?

Lacrosse

P – Past time: What is your favourite thing to do away from rugby?

I like to bake bread

Q – Quirky: Who has the most interesting fashion sense?

Akinà Gondwe

R – Red Carpet: Who is the most famous contact in your phone?

Jo Yapp

S – Superstitions: Do you have any matchday routines?

I must dance in the changing room

T – Talent: What’s your secret talent outside of rugby?

In very good at pub quizzes

U: Under pressure: Who in the squad would be the best in a bad situation?

Poppy Cleall

V – Verified: How often do you use social media?

Daily, but only for the memes

W – Worst fear: What are you most scared of?

Being stuck in a tight space

X – X-ray: Have you ever broken any bones?

Yes, my nose and my toes (apologies for the rhyme)

Y – Youth: Where did you grow up?

In Red Deer Alberta, the Canadian prairies

Z – Zoo: What’s your favourite animal?

The domestic cat

Woolfy1

Tom Woolstencroft to retire from rugby

Saracens regret to announce that Tom Woolstencroft has retired from rugby with immediate effect. The hooker, who has been one of the great Saracens hookers across his six years at the club has unfortunately been recovering from concussion for the majority of the 2023/24 campaign and has now been forced into retirement on medical grounds. […]

13.02.24
Brisaway1

Bristol Bears v Saracens Men to be broadcast live on TNT Sports

Our trip to Ashton Gate on Saturday 11th May has been chosen by TNT Sports, with kick off now at 15:05. TNT Sports broadcast selections for Round 18 will be made following the conclusion of Round 17 based on the importance of each game in relation to the league table. All Round 18 fixtures – […]

13.02.24
Amy Garnett

35th Anniversary Interview | Amy Garnett

“It was our castle. We would protect it with everything we had.” Those were the words of former Saracens Women's and England hooker Amy Garnett, as she reflected on what made Bramley Road such a special place to play at. Garnett had a storied career, captaining Saracens during their highly successful period in the mid-2000s, […]

12.02.24
