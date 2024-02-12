A-Z | Paige Farries

It's the turn of our Canadian winger to take on this week's A-Z challenge.

A – Action: If you could be a superhero, which would you be?

Mystique

B – Bestie: Who is your best friend in the squad?

Sophie De Goede and Emma Taylor

C – Childhood: What is your favourite childhood memory?

Canoeing with my family of 6

D – Dish: What’s your go-to pre-match meal?

Pasta pomodoro

E – Education: What was your favourite subject in school?

Biology

F – Film buff: What’s your favourite film?

Princess Bride

G – Groove: Who is the best dancer in the squad?

Isla Alejandro

H – Holiday: What’s your favourite holiday destination?

The Dolomites

I – Inside: Who is the worst to sit beside in the dressing room?

Rosie Galligan - she’ll grill you about your love life.

J – Joker: Who is the funniest in the squad?

Louise McMillan

K – Kick-off: What’s your favourite time of the day to play a match?

2pm

L – Languages: How many languages can you speak?

Sadly, only 1

M – Music: Your favourite artist and song right now?

Maro - Still Feel it All

N – Number: Do you have a lucky number?

12

O – Others: What’s your favourite sport outside of rugby?

Lacrosse

P – Past time: What is your favourite thing to do away from rugby?

I like to bake bread

Q – Quirky: Who has the most interesting fashion sense?

Akinà Gondwe

R – Red Carpet: Who is the most famous contact in your phone?

Jo Yapp

S – Superstitions: Do you have any matchday routines?

I must dance in the changing room

T – Talent: What’s your secret talent outside of rugby?

In very good at pub quizzes

U: Under pressure: Who in the squad would be the best in a bad situation?

Poppy Cleall

V – Verified: How often do you use social media?

Daily, but only for the memes

W – Worst fear: What are you most scared of?

Being stuck in a tight space

X – X-ray: Have you ever broken any bones?

Yes, my nose and my toes (apologies for the rhyme)

Y – Youth: Where did you grow up?

In Red Deer Alberta, the Canadian prairies

Z – Zoo: What’s your favourite animal?

The domestic cat