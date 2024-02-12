Our Partners
Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX provides institutional clients with a complete suite of equity trading services to help them find liquidity with best execution and end-to-end clearing.
Lead Partner
City Index
An award-winning, multi-asset financial services provider with 40 years' experience in supporting our clients - providing instant and secure access to global markets.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Acronis
Acronis provides award-winning backup software & data protection solutions for consumers, businesses & MSPs. Protect your sensitive information!
Principal Partner
Simba
Explore Simba's award-winning mattresses and sleep accessories. Engineered for perfect sleep with over 230k 5* reviews.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Randstad
As the world's largest recruiter, we assist hundreds of thousands of individuals in discovering fulfilling employment opportunities amidst the constantly evolving landscape of the workforce.
Website Banner V5 Rw (1)

Six Nations Round Up | England edge tight tussle at Twickenham

12.02.24
In association with
City Index
Theo1
Theo2

Saracens were right in the thick of the action in Round Two of the Guinness Six Nations, in an enthralling weekend from start to finish.

Ben Earl's barnstorming performance earned him the Player of the Match award in England's 16-14 win over Wales at Twickenham. The back-rower scored a brilliant try from the base of a scrum as the home side overturned a half time deficit to get their second consecutive win.

Jamie George captained the side once again, Maro Itoje was as energetic as ever, Elliot Daly set up the winning try, and Theo Dan rampaged around when he came on.

Nick Tompkins was on the opposite side, and impressed once again as Wales came close to a famous win.

North of the border, Andy Christie came on for Scotland in their agonising late defeat to France, earning his sixth cap for the Scots.

In Dublin, Ireland were as clinical as ever in their 36-0 win over Italy at the Aviva Stadium.

There is now a fallow week to recharge the batteries before a huge next round which includes Scotland v England, Ireland v Wales and France v Italy.

Want to see them all in action when they return? Book your tickets to The Showdown 4 in Association with City Index NOW!

Amy Garnett

35th Anniversary Interview | Amy Garnett

“It was our castle. We would protect it with everything we had.” Those were the words of former Saracens Women's and England hooker Amy Garnett, as she reflected on what made Bramley Road such a special place to play at. Garnett had a storied career, captaining Saracens during their highly successful period in the mid-2000s, […]

12.02.24
In association with
City Index
A Z Paige

A-Z | Paige Farries

It's the turn of our Canadian winger to take on this week's A-Z challenge. A – Action: If you could be a superhero, which would you be? Mystique B – Bestie: Who is your best friend in the squad? Sophie De Goede and Emma Taylor C – Childhood: What is your favourite childhood memory? Canoeing […]

12.02.24
In association with
City Index
Poppy

The Interview | Poppy Cleall

If you were looking for a Player of the Season in the PWR, you would have to look hard to find someone other than Poppy Cleall. The industrious number 8 has been an all-action presence for her side this season, with a series of huge performances for her team. Having missed out on WXV due […]

12.02.24
In association with
City Index

