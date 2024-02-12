Six Nations Round Up | England edge tight tussle at Twickenham

Saracens were right in the thick of the action in Round Two of the Guinness Six Nations, in an enthralling weekend from start to finish.

Ben Earl's barnstorming performance earned him the Player of the Match award in England's 16-14 win over Wales at Twickenham. The back-rower scored a brilliant try from the base of a scrum as the home side overturned a half time deficit to get their second consecutive win.

Jamie George captained the side once again, Maro Itoje was as energetic as ever, Elliot Daly set up the winning try, and Theo Dan rampaged around when he came on.

Nick Tompkins was on the opposite side, and impressed once again as Wales came close to a famous win.

North of the border, Andy Christie came on for Scotland in their agonising late defeat to France, earning his sixth cap for the Scots.

In Dublin, Ireland were as clinical as ever in their 36-0 win over Italy at the Aviva Stadium.

There is now a fallow week to recharge the batteries before a huge next round which includes Scotland v England, Ireland v Wales and France v Italy.

