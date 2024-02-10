MATCH REPORT | Saracens Women 29-24 Harlequins Women

Saracens Women secured a pulsating victory over Harlequins in front of a record crowd at StoneX Stadium.

On an afternoon where over 3000 attended at StoneX Stadium, in truth Saracens will feel that they got out of jail against their London rivals.

Harlequins started the faster, as they pressed and probed the Saracens defence.

Whilst Poppy Cleall and Sydney Gregson were a bundle of energy in attack, it was the visitors who struck first, with Shaunaugh Brown powering over from close-range.

Momentum was very much with Harlequins, as Sarries searched for answers to the onslaught from the opposition.

Sarries were alive to the danger though, and forced a crucial turnover under the sticks, as they looked for a way back into the game.

Momentum came when Ellie Kildunne dropped a ball on halfway, as Sarries looked to find an opening score of the match.

A brilliant break from Cleall again set Sarries on their way, before the final pass drifted agonisingly into touch.

Sarries though, stuck to task and, after claiming the ball back at the lineout, May Campbell looked to have crashed over, only for the TMO to intervene.

After a lengthily delay, Abbie Fleming was deemed to have tackled Campbell from an offside position, with the Quins flanker sent to the bin and a penalty try awarded.

With the clock ticking towards the red, Lotte Clapp made a scintillating break, being hauled down inches short. From there, the pack kept it tight, with McKinley Hunt crashing over to give her side the lead heading into the break.

After a downpour at half-time, a slippery ball led to a knock-on from Quins straight from the restart.

Where penalties had been going against Sarries in the first half, they turned the screw at scrum-time and won a penalty.

After Blacklock had put the ball into the corner, the pack did the rest, with Hunt crashing over for her second of the match, to extend the advantage and get the crowd on their feet!

Harlequins continued to press and probe, but Sarries stuck to task and another maul did the job.

Sarries were able to suffocate the Quins defence though, with the pack keeping it tight, before Hunt crashed over for her hattrick.

Whilst Sarries looked to be home and free, Quins launched a late surge, as they pulled themselves back into it.

A sumptuous crossfield kick from Ella Cromack released Freya Aucken in the corner, before Nicole Wythe powered over with ten minutes left to close the gap to a solitary score.

It was all Harlequins at this point, with Saracens clinging on. With penalties mounting, Amy Layzell crashed over out wide, with Cromack’s kick drifting wide to give Sarries a 2-point lead.

With two minutes left on the clock, Sarries launched an onslaught on the Quins line, as they looked to see out the win.

A penalty advantage came and, with the final act of the game, Zoe Harrison slotted the penalty, to edge her side to what prove to be a crucial victory.

It may not have been pretty, but Sarries will be thrilled to come away with another bonus-point win.