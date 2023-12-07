Paige Farries Interview

It’s been a whirlwind few weeks for Canadian international Paige Farries. After the collapse of Warriors Women, she has quickly settled into life in North London, starting against Trailfinders Women, before scoring her first two tries for the club against Harlequins Women last weekend.

Reflecting on the last few weeks, the experienced wing admitted that she was refusing to let herself be fazed by what had happened off the field.

“I’m taking it all in my stride. Sarries have been so welcoming to me and all the girls who have come from Worcester. What happened was devastating but this really is like another family already.”

Scoring tries is what every winger prides themselves on and Farries admitted that is was nice to get the monkey off her back so soon after joining the club.

“It was very nice! Getting the first try in is always a big relief and to get the second was great as well. It always feels like it’s more smooth sailing once you’ve got that first try for a new club.”

Farries has already become a popular member of the squad since joining and she explained that it has felt like the perfect environment for her to continue to develop.

“We always want to look at the bigger picture. I love playing in this league; it’s the best place to test yourself and develop yourself as a player and I feel like this is a perfect environment for me to do just that.”

Despite a seismic victory over rivals Harlequins, the wing explained that she and her teammates will still be searching for more when they return to action against Leicester Tigers on 16 December.

“There’s still loads of vertical movement. The exciting thing is that we played well, but we also left loads out on the pitch. For us, it’s about getting those small details right and being more efficient in our attack.”