Our Partners
Our Partners

Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX provides institutional clients with a complete suite of equity trading services to help them find liquidity with best execution and end-to-end clearing.
Lead Partner
City Index
An award-winning, multi-asset financial services provider with 40 years' experience in supporting our clients - providing instant and secure access to global markets.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Acronis
Acronis provides award-winning backup software & data protection solutions for consumers, businesses & MSPs. Protect your sensitive information!
Principal Partner
Simba
Explore Simba's award-winning mattresses and sleep accessories. Engineered for perfect sleep with over 230k 5* reviews.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Randstad
As the world's largest recruiter, we assist hundreds of thousands of individuals in discovering fulfilling employment opportunities amidst the constantly evolving landscape of the workforce.
Partners
Website Banner V5 Rw

Paige Farries Interview

07.12.23
In association with
City Index City Index
Stonex
Paige Farries Newsletter

It’s been a whirlwind few weeks for Canadian international Paige Farries. After the collapse of Warriors Women, she has quickly settled into life in North London, starting against Trailfinders Women, before scoring her first two tries for the club against Harlequins Women last weekend.

Reflecting on the last few weeks, the experienced wing admitted that she was refusing to let herself be fazed by what had happened off the field.

“I’m taking it all in my stride. Sarries have been so welcoming to me and all the girls who have come from Worcester. What happened was devastating but this really is like another family already.”

Scoring tries is what every winger prides themselves on and Farries admitted that is was nice to get the monkey off her back so soon after joining the club.

“It was very nice! Getting the first try in is always a big relief and to get the second was great as well. It always feels like it’s more smooth sailing once you’ve got that first try for a new club.”

Farries has already become a popular member of the squad since joining and she explained that it has felt like the perfect environment for her to continue to develop.

“We always want to look at the bigger picture. I love playing in this league; it’s the best place to test yourself and develop yourself as a player and I feel like this is a perfect environment for me to do just that.”

Despite a seismic victory over rivals Harlequins, the wing explained that she and her teammates will still be searching for more when they return to action against Leicester Tigers on 16 December.

“There’s still loads of vertical movement. The exciting thing is that we played well, but we also left loads out on the pitch. For us, it’s about getting those small details right and being more efficient in our attack.”

News

See all news
Sd56

The Showdown 4 | 30,000 Tickets Sold!

We have hit another milestone for The Showdown 4 - over 30,000 tickets are now GONE! With Christmas just around the corner we could not be more excited for our upcoming big game next year. In case you weren't aware, we are heading back to Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Saturday 23rd March 2024 to take […]

07.12.23
In association with
City Index City Index
Mark Press Cc Rd1

Press Notes | Mark McCall (CC - Rd1)

Director of Rugby Mark McCall is expecting something new this weekend, as his side take on the Bulls in Pretoria. The opening round of the Investec Champions Cup will see Saracens go up against one of the form sides in the URC on Saturday evening and McCall is expecting a challenge for his side, albeit […]

07.12.23
In association with
City Index City Index
Stonex

Paige Farries Interview

It’s been a whirlwind few weeks for Canadian international Paige Farries. After the collapse of Warriors Women, she has quickly settled into life in North London, starting against Trailfinders Women, before scoring her first two tries for the club against Harlequins Women last weekend. Reflecting on the last few weeks, the experienced wing admitted that […]

07.12.23
In association with
City Index City Index

Partners

See all partners