Our Partners
Our Partners

Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX provides institutional clients with a complete suite of equity trading services to help them find liquidity with best execution and end-to-end clearing.
Lead Partner
City Index
An award-winning, multi-asset financial services provider with 40 years' experience in supporting our clients - providing instant and secure access to global markets.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Acronis
Acronis provides award-winning backup software & data protection solutions for consumers, businesses & MSPs. Protect your sensitive information!
Principal Partner
Simba
Explore Simba's award-winning mattresses and sleep accessories. Engineered for perfect sleep with over 230k 5* reviews.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Randstad
As the world's largest recruiter, we assist hundreds of thousands of individuals in discovering fulfilling employment opportunities amidst the constantly evolving landscape of the workforce.
Partners
Website Banner V5 Rw

Press Notes | Mark McCall (CC - Rd1)

07.12.23
City Index
City Index City Index
Mark Press Cc Rd1
Saracens V Bristol Bears Rugby Union 2023/2024

Director of Rugby Mark McCall is expecting something new this weekend, as his side take on the Bulls in Pretoria.

The opening round of the Investec Champions Cup will see Saracens go up against one of the form sides in the URC on Saturday evening and McCall is expecting a challenge for his side, albeit one that they are relishing.

“It’s a little bit different to what we’re used to, but the fact it’s a night-time kick-off is a good thing for us. We’ve been really impressed with what we’ve seen of them, especially in their last few fixtures. They’re strong in all areas, with a big pack of forwards and some really good players. They really have some incredible pace in the backline and with the likes of Will Le Roux in there too, there’s plenty of experience.”

European rugby has given Saracens some of the club’s best moments in recent history, and McCall feels that the challenge of playing in South Africa will bring out the best in his team.

“It feels different and feels special. We’ve had a good relationship with this competition for a very long period of time and games don’t come much tougher than the Bulls away. It’s a challenge, but that normally brings out the best of the group we’ve got.”

Matches against Connacht, Bordeaux and Lyon will follow in what looks like a tough pool draw on paper. McCall was quick to credit the strength of the sides his team will come up against and admitted that it would only be after the group stages, that fans and pundits alike would be able to get a better gauge of the strength of the Gallagher Premiership sides in this year’s competition.

“We’ve got what has turned out to be a really difficult draw. The Bulls are a much better side than they were 12 months ago, and Bordeaux look like they’ve got a pretty special team as well. Then there’s also Connacht and Lyon at home. Connacht have been punching above their weight for a very long time, so they’re tough matches. Time will tell which of the English teams can emerge and fight against the clubs that have more to spend and bigger budgets.”

Tests don’t come much bigger than playing a South African side on South African soil, and McCall believes that the time together in Pretoria will prove to be hugely beneficial for his side in the long run.

“When the big tests come, the club has always become tighter together and looked out for each other. I’m so privileged to be part of this group of people. A week like this is worth its weight in gold for us, as the new players have a chance to really bond with those who have been here a bit longer.”

Performances in the league have been up and down at the start of the season, but McCall feels that there is something special brewing within his squad, ahead of the start of their European campaign.

“They feel like they are in a different spot to where they’ve been the last few weeks. Our performances have been underwhelming to be honest, but we’re going to give it a real go against the Bulls this weekend.”

News

Sd56

The Showdown 4 | 30,000 Tickets Sold!

We have hit another milestone for The Showdown 4 - over 30,000 tickets are now GONE! With Christmas just around the corner we could not be more excited for our upcoming big game next year. In case you weren't aware, we are heading back to Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Saturday 23rd March 2024 to take […]

City Index
07.12.23
City Index
City Index City Index
Stonex

Paige Farries Interview

It’s been a whirlwind few weeks for Canadian international Paige Farries. After the collapse of Warriors Women, she has quickly settled into life in North London, starting against Trailfinders Women, before scoring her first two tries for the club against Harlequins Women last weekend. Reflecting on the last few weeks, the experienced wing admitted that […]

07.12.23
City Index
City Index City Index

Partners

