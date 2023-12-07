Our Partners
Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX provides institutional clients with a complete suite of equity trading services to help them find liquidity with best execution and end-to-end clearing.
Lead Partner
City Index
An award-winning, multi-asset financial services provider with 40 years' experience in supporting our clients - providing instant and secure access to global markets.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Acronis
Acronis provides award-winning backup software & data protection solutions for consumers, businesses & MSPs. Protect your sensitive information!
Principal Partner
Simba
Explore Simba's award-winning mattresses and sleep accessories. Engineered for perfect sleep with over 230k 5* reviews.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Randstad
As the world's largest recruiter, we assist hundreds of thousands of individuals in discovering fulfilling employment opportunities amidst the constantly evolving landscape of the workforce.
The Showdown 4 | 30,000 Tickets Sold!

07.12.23
In association with
City Index City Index
Sd56
Sd30k

We have hit another milestone for The Showdown 4 - over 30,000 tickets are now GONE!

With Christmas just around the corner we could not be more excited for our upcoming big game next year. In case you weren't aware, we are heading back to Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Saturday 23rd March 2024 to take on Harlequins in another round of the local derby.

WHAT TO EXPECT FOR EDITION FOUR OF THE SHOWDOWN...

Last season over 55,000 of you joined us for an afternoon to remember in Europe's best sports stadium.

This year, we are going bigger and better than ever before:

INTERNATIONAL SUPERSTARS: Our big fixture lands on the internationals return weekend following the Six Nations break, meaning the likes of Maro Itoje, Billy Vunipola, Owen Farrell, Marcus Smith, Joe Marler, Danny Care and many more will all be up for selection.

A STADIUM LIKE NO OTHER: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium is globally renowned - there is not a bad seat in the stadium, the technology is second-to-none, the atmosphere is electric and it hosts an in-house brewery plus Europe's longest bar!

SARRIES SPARKLE, AND THEN SOME: We are working hard to ensure that electricity you feel at StoneX Stadium is amplified to another level for The Showdown 4, with special guests, a jam-packed entertainment schedule and fun for all the family.

ALL FROM JUST £15 A TICKET.

Click here to secure your spot!

