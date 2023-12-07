The Showdown 4 | 30,000 Tickets Sold!

Last season over 55,000 of you joined us for an afternoon to remember in Europe's best sports stadium.

This year, we are going bigger and better than ever before:

INTERNATIONAL SUPERSTARS: Our big fixture lands on the internationals return weekend following the Six Nations break, meaning the likes of Maro Itoje, Billy Vunipola, Owen Farrell, Marcus Smith, Joe Marler, Danny Care and many more will all be up for selection.

A STADIUM LIKE NO OTHER: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium is globally renowned - there is not a bad seat in the stadium, the technology is second-to-none, the atmosphere is electric and it hosts an in-house brewery plus Europe's longest bar!

SARRIES SPARKLE, AND THEN SOME: We are working hard to ensure that electricity you feel at StoneX Stadium is amplified to another level for The Showdown 4, with special guests, a jam-packed entertainment schedule and fun for all the family.

ALL FROM JUST £15 A TICKET.

