Logovi'i Mulipola joins on short-term deal

Saracens is pleased to announce the arrival of Logovi’i Mulipola on a short-term loan deal.

The Samoan international, who has a wealth of Gallagher Premiership experience has joined the Men in Black for three months with a crucial period of Premiership and Investec Champions Cup action ahead.

The prop, who can play at loosehead and tighthead has joined as injury cover with the likes of Marco Riccioni, Eroni Mawi, Ollie Hoskins and Ralph Adams-Hale all currently on the sidelines.

Mulipola, who was 33 caps for Samoa has played for Leicester Tigers, Newcastle Falcons and Gloucester in the top-flight, and will add significant power to the scrum.

Director of Rugby Mark McCall is excited to welcome the prop to StoneX Stadium.

“Logovi’i is a player with great experience and we are looking forward to seeing him in a Saracens shirt.

He is already settling in with us in Pretoria and we are confident he will be a great addition to the group.”