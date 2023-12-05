Our Partners
Our Partners

Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX provides institutional clients with a complete suite of equity trading services to help them find liquidity with best execution and end-to-end clearing.
Lead Partner
City Index
An award-winning, multi-asset financial services provider with 40 years' experience in supporting our clients - providing instant and secure access to global markets.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Acronis
Acronis provides award-winning backup software & data protection solutions for consumers, businesses & MSPs. Protect your sensitive information!
Principal Partner
Simba
Explore Simba's award-winning mattresses and sleep accessories. Engineered for perfect sleep with over 230k 5* reviews.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Randstad
As the world's largest recruiter, we assist hundreds of thousands of individuals in discovering fulfilling employment opportunities amidst the constantly evolving landscape of the workforce.
Partners
Bulls v Saracens Men | Stats Preview

05.12.23


Here are some key numbers ahead of Saturday's Investec Champions Cup opener against the Vodacom Bulls.

Bulls: 

In the URC this season, the Bulls have scored a league-high average of 5.3 tries per 80 minuElltes.

They have made an average of 4.0 metres per carry in the URC this season - more than any other club.

Saracens: 

Elliot Daly was one of just two players last season to score a hat-trick of tries in the competition last season, against Lyon in Round Three.

In the Gallagher Premiership this season, Alex Goode has assisted as many tries as any other player (six).


Stonex1

Saracens v Exeter Chiefs | Tickets on General Sale!

Sarries friends and family... IT'S THE BIG ONE! Tickets are now ON SALE at our Early Bird price for Saracens Men vs Exeter Chiefs on Saturday 27th January, 17:30 Kick Off here at StoneX Stadium. This fixture is always electric, and a guaranteed sell-out year-on-year so ACT FAST and secure our best tickets at our […]

05.12.23
Pwr Rd 3

MATCH REACTION | Alex Austerberry (PWR Rd-3)

Director of Rugby Alex Austerberry praised the efforts of his forwards, as they broke down Harlequins Women in ruthless fashion at the Twickenham Stoop. On a freezing cold afternoon, Sarries produced a brutal display of strength to leave the hosts scoreless. Austerberry was quick to single out his pack for their efforts, highlighting some key […]

04.12.23
