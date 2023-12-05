Bulls v Saracens Men | Stats Preview

Here are some key numbers ahead of Saturday's Investec Champions Cup opener against the Vodacom Bulls.

Bulls:

In the URC this season, the Bulls have scored a league-high average of 5.3 tries per 80 minuElltes.

They have made an average of 4.0 metres per carry in the URC this season - more than any other club.

Saracens:

Elliot Daly was one of just two players last season to score a hat-trick of tries in the competition last season, against Lyon in Round Three.

In the Gallagher Premiership this season, Alex Goode has assisted as many tries as any other player (six).