Saracens and Simba Sleep renew partnership

Saracens is delighted to announce the renewal of our partnership with the sleep technology brand, Simba Sleep.

Simba, who are long-standing partners of the club will continue as the Official Performance Sleep Partner of the club, helping the players ensure they are ready for the demands of professional rugby.

Generating over 250,000 five-star customer reviews, Simba has sold over a million high performance sleep products, and as a registered B Corp, aims to help solve the word’s sleep crisis.

Each player will receive a mattress to give them optimal rest and high-quality sleep for the 2023/24 season.

Their branding will no longer be on the shorts of the home and away kits, however they will have enhanced coverage on the Saracens Social Media Channels as Presenting Partner on all Kick Off and Scoring Graphics during matches.

Saracens CEO Lucy Wray is thrilled to extend the deal with Simba.

“Simba are a brand that we are extremely proud to work alongside over a long period of time, and they are a fantastic member of the Saracens family. We are completely aligned with their values as a business and would like to thank them hugely for their continued support. We are very excited to be working with them for the new season.”

Simba CEO Steve Reid is delighted to extend the partnership.

"We are delighted to be extending our partnership with Saracens. We are two businesses who are always looking to progress with innovative ideas and we are excited to see how this relationship develops. To work so closely alongside the Gallagher Premiership Champions is a pleasure for us and we hope to contribute to another successful season with a high performing and well rested Saracens team.”