Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX provides institutional clients with a complete suite of equity trading services to help them find liquidity with best execution and end-to-end clearing.
Lead Partner
City Index
An award-winning, multi-asset financial services provider with 40 years' experience in supporting our clients - providing instant and secure access to global markets.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Acronis
Acronis provides award-winning backup software & data protection solutions for consumers, businesses & MSPs. Protect your sensitive information!
Principal Partner
Simba
Explore Simba's award-winning mattresses and sleep accessories. Engineered for perfect sleep with over 230k 5* reviews.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Randstad
As the world's largest recruiter, we assist hundreds of thousands of individuals in discovering fulfilling employment opportunities amidst the constantly evolving landscape of the workforce.
Saracens and Simba Sleep renew partnership

02.11.23
simba1
simba11

Saracens is delighted to announce the renewal of our partnership with the sleep technology brand, Simba Sleep.

Simba, who are long-standing partners of the club will continue as the Official Performance Sleep Partner of the club, helping the players ensure they are ready for the demands of professional rugby.

Generating over 250,000 five-star customer reviews, Simba has sold over a million high performance sleep products, and as a registered B Corp, aims to help solve the word’s sleep crisis.

Each player will receive a mattress to give them optimal rest and high-quality sleep for the 2023/24 season.

Their branding will no longer be on the shorts of the home and away kits, however they will have enhanced coverage on the Saracens Social Media Channels as Presenting Partner on all Kick Off and Scoring Graphics during matches.

Saracens CEO Lucy Wray is thrilled to extend the deal with Simba.

“Simba are a brand that we are extremely proud to work alongside over a long period of time, and they are a fantastic member of the Saracens family. We are completely aligned with their values as a business and would like to thank them hugely for their continued support. We are very excited to be working with them for the new season.”

Simba CEO Steve Reid is delighted to extend the partnership.

"We are delighted to be extending our partnership with Saracens. We are two businesses who are always looking to progress with innovative ideas and we are excited to see how this relationship develops. To work so closely alongside the Gallagher Premiership Champions is a pleasure for us and we hope to contribute to another successful season with a high performing and well rested Saracens team.”

