TEAM NEWS | Saracens Men v Leicester Tigers (GPR - Rd 4)

Owen Farrell says he and his fellow international contingent can’t wait to return this weekend as they slot straight back in to action at StoneX Stadium for one of English rugby’s biggest rivalries.

The England and Saracens captain is amongst seven of his fellow countrymen who are all back in the matchday 23 after arriving back from Rugby World Cup duty for Saturday’s huge match against Leicester Tigers in front of the TNT cameras.

Director of Rugby Mark McCall can call upon some of his most experienced and prominent players as they look to make it back-to-back wins after the impressive victory at Kingsholm last Friday.

Mako Vunipola, Jamie George and Marco Riccioni start in a powerful front-row, with Maro Itoje and Nick Isiekwe back in their tried and tested second-row combination.

Andy Christie is next to Ben Earl in the back-row, with Billy Vunipola at the base of what is an all-international forward pack.

Aled Davies has captain Farrell as his half-back partner, whilst Nick Tompkins and Alex Lozowski continue their midfield pairing.

Elliot Daly is back on the left wing, with Sean Maitland on the right and Alex Goode at full-back for his 365th appearance.

On the bench Theo Dan is available after scoring in the Bronze Medal match against Argentina, and Tom Willis who was Player of the Match against Gloucester will add significant energy to proceedings when called upon.

Farrell is hugely excited to be putting the Black and Red shirt on once again this weekend.

“It has been fantastic to be back at Sarries this week and be back with everyone. It’s always nice to come back after a while away and we’re now all really excited to get stuck in to the season all together.

Our matches against Leicester are always hard fought and we know we’ve got a tough assignment. With less games this season every single one counts and it’s a big opportunity for us to make a statement.”

Saracens Men team to play Leicester Tigers:

1 Mako Vunipola

2 Jamie George

3 Marco Riccioni

4 Maro Itoje

5 Nick Isiekwe

6 Andy Christie

7 Ben Earl

8 Billy Vunipola

9 Aled Davies

10 Owen Farrell (c)

11 Elliot Daly

12 Nick Tompkins

13 Alex Lozowski

14 Sean Maitland

15 Alex Goode

Replacements:

16 Theo Dan

17 Eroni Mawi

18 Alec Clarey

19 Callum Hunter-Hill

20 Hugh Tizard

21 Tom Willis

22 Ivan van Zyl

23 Tom Parton