Nick Isiekwe signs new Saracens contract

Saracens is delighted to announce that Nick Isiekwe has signed a new long-term contract at the club.

The 25-year-old, who is one of the most prominent players in the country has come through the academy at StoneX Stadium and will now spend the next chapter of his career in North London.

Isiekwe, who can play in the second-row or in the back-row has an utterly inspiring story as he is believed to be the first professional athlete to return from open heart surgery last season to win the Gallagher Premiership in sensational style.

He made his Saracens debut at just 18 years of age and has since gone on to make 133 appearances for the club as well as gain 11 caps for England, the first of which was at the age of 19.

During that time he has been a key component of three Premiership titles and one European Champions Cup trophy, and he will be eyeing up more silverware in the years to come.

The forward already has a wealth of experience for a player of his age and will continue to be a leader for the North Londoners both on and off the pitch.

Isiekwe is looking forward to his next chapter with the Men in Black.

“This team took a chance on me at 13 years old and I am truly blessed to be able to call it my home for the future years to come! It’s a blessing to be able to do what we love and to do it with a team that you love is amazing so long may it continue!”

Director of Rugby Mark McCall is delighted that Nick has put pen to paper for the long term.

“Nick is hugely respected by everyone at the club and his resilience and courage to return from heart surgery was truly inspiring.

He has a deep connection to the club, having started his journey in our pathway at the age of 14. We are thrilled he has committed his future here.”