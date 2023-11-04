MATCH REPORT | Saracens Men 32 - 17 Leicester Tigers

Saracens Men made it back-to-back victories in the Gallagher Premiership with a dominant 32-17 win over Leicester Tigers at a packed StoneX Stadium.

The Men in Black were buoyed by their returning Rugby World Cup stars, and as expected they made a huge difference as Sarries secured the bonus point win to the delight of the home faithful.

Sarries started with real intensity and created an early chance which they were very unfortunate not to convert. Owen Farrell found Ben Earl in space and he galloped towards the 22, passing inside to Alex Goode who looked to have had a clear run to the line but he was tackled from behind and Leicester got the scrum.

Despite the promising signs, a long-range penalty from Jamie Shillcock meant the Tigers struck first as they entered a 3-0 lead with 10 minutes gone.

The hosts clicked in to gear on the 15 minute mark to hit the front with a brilliant try from Maro Itoje. A majestic first phase move resulted in a score from the top of a lineout as Elliot Daly’s brilliant offload to Farrell then saw the skipper pass inside to Earl. He then offloaded to Alex Lozowski who was brought down just short, but Itoje was never going to be stopped from just two metres out. Farrell added the extras to make it 7-3.

Sarries struck again as we approached the half hour, and this time it was Andy Christie who was rewarded for a busy opening to the game with a try. A penalty was kicked to the corner and then it went through the hands just inches from the line before the Scotland back-rower could stretch over from close range. Farrell was again perfect from the tee to stretch the lead to 11 points.

The defence was then called upon as Leicester came knocking, but fresh from signing a new contract a brilliant lineout steal from Nick Isiekwe kept the try-line intact.

Another chance followed for the Tigers but this time it was Itoje who got up first to grab their lineout, and that proved to be the last notable act of a somewhat disjointed first half, but one that Sarries will have been quietly happy with.

The second half started perfectly for Sarries who put their foot down just three minutes after the restart to take full control of the game. The hosts were hammering away at the line and eventually Billy Vunipola was there to dot down, and after a quick check with the TMO the try was given. Farrell’s conversion made it 21-3 and now the next task was to chase down the four-try bonus point.

They passed that test with flying colours as just before the hour mark the bonus point well and truly arrived. Dominance at the scrum earned them a penalty which was kicked to the corner, and then the rolling maul hammered over the line, and the returning Jamie George was there at the base to ensure Sarries would have the full five points to the delight of those in the North Stand in front of him.

Leicester hit back immediately though as former Saracen Tom Whiteley pounced on a kick and raced through unattended from 30 metres out to give them a glimmer of hope as they cut the deficit to 26-10.

Sarries almost sealed the win when Itoje’s brilliant grubber looked to give him a clear run over the whitewash, but cruelly it hit the post and wouldn’t bounce up for him.

Another huge shove from the forwards got the hosts another penalty, and this time Farrell pointed to the posts and hits he ball straight through them to make it 29-10 with 15 minutes to play.

The match was far from done though, and Leicester got a lifeline in the closing stages as Shillcock brushed off the last defender and then ran clear from just outside the 22 to give themselves a sniff of a comeback. Charlie Atkinson’s conversion meant they would need to overcome a 12 point deficit with 10 minutes left.

Farrell then kicked his second penalty of the day to put Sarries 15 points up, and then they saw out the closing stages superbly to ensure they headed down the tunnel with an impressive 32-17 victory.