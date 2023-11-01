Our Partners
Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX provides institutional clients with a complete suite of equity trading services to help them find liquidity with best execution and end-to-end clearing.
Lead Partner
City Index
An award-winning, multi-asset financial services provider with 40 years' experience in supporting our clients - providing instant and secure access to global markets.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Acronis
Acronis provides award-winning backup software & data protection solutions for consumers, businesses & MSPs. Protect your sensitive information!
Principal Partner
Simba
Explore Simba's award-winning mattresses and sleep accessories. Engineered for perfect sleep with over 230k 5* reviews.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Randstad
As the world's largest recruiter, we assist hundreds of thousands of individuals in discovering fulfilling employment opportunities amidst the constantly evolving landscape of the workforce.
Four Saracens set to face the Black Ferns

01.11.23
In association with
StoneX StoneX
4vsNz
England v Australia: WXV1 - Wellington

Saracens Women’s Marlie Packer will lead out her country on her 99th cap, as England take on hosts New Zealand in their final WXV outing.

Following last week’s 45-12 victory over Canada, the Red Roses have made five changes to their matchday 23, as they look to secure a victory that will give them the WXV1 title.

Saracens second-row Rosie Galligan returns to the starting line-up on Saturday, alongside Tatyana Heard, with Ella Wyrwas and Jess Breach both poised to impact the game from the bench.

Ahead of their final match, Interim Head Coach Louis Deacon challenged his side to take another step forward against the world champions.

“As a group, we have developed immensely over the past 15 weeks on and off the field, and I am proud of the progress we have made. We have enjoyed each other’s company and experienced the trials and tribulations of a long campaign together. Everyone has bought into the direction we want to go and, to date, we have reaped the rewards on pitch for our efforts.We have an opportunity to take another step forward on Saturday night against the tournament hosts and it’s one we are relishing.”

Red Roses team to play New Zealand

15 Ellie Kildunne (Harlequins, 37 caps)
14 Abby Dow (Trailfinders Women, 39 caps)
13 Helena Rowland – vice-captain (Loughborough Lightning, 27 caps)
12 Tatyana Heard (Gloucester-Hartpury, 17 caps)
11 Claudia MacDonald (Exeter Chiefs, 31 caps)
10 Holly Aitchison (Bristol Bears, 24 caps)
9 Natasha Hunt (Gloucester-Hartpury, 66 caps)
1 Mackenzie Carson (Gloucester-Hartpury, 9 caps)
2 Lark Atkin-Davies (Bristol Bears, 53 caps)
3 Sarah Bern (Bristol Bears, 60 caps)
4 Zoe Aldcroft – vice-captain (Gloucester-Hartpury, 47 caps)
5 Rosie Galligan (Saracens, 13 caps)
6 Morwenna Talling (Sale Sharks, 10 caps)
7 Marlie Packer – captain (Saracens, 98 caps)
8 Alex Matthews (Gloucester-Hartpury, 61 caps)

Replacements

16 Amy Cokayne (Leicester Tigers, 72 caps)
17 Hannah Botterman (Bristol Bears, 41 caps)
18 Maud Muir (Gloucester-Hartpury, 24 caps)
19 Sarah Beckett (Gloucester-Hartpury, 33 caps)
20 Maisy Allen (Exeter Chiefs, 4 caps)
21 Ella Wyrwas (Saracens, 5 caps)
22 Megan Jones (Leicester Tigers, 15 caps)
23 Jess Breach (Saracens, 32 caps)

