Four Saracens set to face the Black Ferns

Saracens Women’s Marlie Packer will lead out her country on her 99th cap, as England take on hosts New Zealand in their final WXV outing.

Following last week’s 45-12 victory over Canada, the Red Roses have made five changes to their matchday 23, as they look to secure a victory that will give them the WXV1 title.

Saracens second-row Rosie Galligan returns to the starting line-up on Saturday, alongside Tatyana Heard, with Ella Wyrwas and Jess Breach both poised to impact the game from the bench.

Ahead of their final match, Interim Head Coach Louis Deacon challenged his side to take another step forward against the world champions.

“As a group, we have developed immensely over the past 15 weeks on and off the field, and I am proud of the progress we have made. We have enjoyed each other’s company and experienced the trials and tribulations of a long campaign together. Everyone has bought into the direction we want to go and, to date, we have reaped the rewards on pitch for our efforts.We have an opportunity to take another step forward on Saturday night against the tournament hosts and it’s one we are relishing.”

Red Roses team to play New Zealand



15 Ellie Kildunne (Harlequins, 37 caps)

14 Abby Dow (Trailfinders Women, 39 caps)

13 Helena Rowland – vice-captain (Loughborough Lightning, 27 caps)

12 Tatyana Heard (Gloucester-Hartpury, 17 caps)

11 Claudia MacDonald (Exeter Chiefs, 31 caps)

10 Holly Aitchison (Bristol Bears, 24 caps)

9 Natasha Hunt (Gloucester-Hartpury, 66 caps)

1 Mackenzie Carson (Gloucester-Hartpury, 9 caps)

2 Lark Atkin-Davies (Bristol Bears, 53 caps)

3 Sarah Bern (Bristol Bears, 60 caps)

4 Zoe Aldcroft – vice-captain (Gloucester-Hartpury, 47 caps)

5 Rosie Galligan (Saracens, 13 caps)

6 Morwenna Talling (Sale Sharks, 10 caps)

7 Marlie Packer – captain (Saracens, 98 caps)

8 Alex Matthews (Gloucester-Hartpury, 61 caps)

Replacements

16 Amy Cokayne (Leicester Tigers, 72 caps)

17 Hannah Botterman (Bristol Bears, 41 caps)

18 Maud Muir (Gloucester-Hartpury, 24 caps)

19 Sarah Beckett (Gloucester-Hartpury, 33 caps)

20 Maisy Allen (Exeter Chiefs, 4 caps)

21 Ella Wyrwas (Saracens, 5 caps)

22 Megan Jones (Leicester Tigers, 15 caps)

23 Jess Breach (Saracens, 32 caps)