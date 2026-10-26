Our Partners
Our Partners
Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.
Ticketing FAQs:
- Normal Match ticket: Yes, both games are included.
- Men’s Season Ticket: Yes, both games are included. No need to buy anything extra.
- Women’s Season Ticket: No. Knockout fixtures aren’t included in Women’s Season Tickets, but you’ll get 25% off a match ticket (see below).
General admission tickets start from:
- Adult: £25
- Under 30: £22
- Over 65: £22
- Under 16: £12
Yes, your season ticket gets you into both games. No need to buy anything extra.
No there won't be a cheaper individual women's ticket however more standing tickets will be available to purchase for this match.
This is a knock-out fixture and therefore not included in your Season Ticket. However as one of your benefits you will receiver a 25% discount off tickets. To redeem this discount, simply login to your ticketing account and the discount will be automatically applied.
Parking FAQs:
Further parking options are currently being explored at local schools including a park and ride. Please check back here for an update. Where you can we recommend using public transport and our free shuttle bus service. More details on travel can be found here.
Yes car parks will remain open for both fixtures. Once purchased your space is secure for both matches.
Due to this match being a knock-out fixture your regular seasonal parking is not included.
Regular FAQs:
Gates open at 12:30.
Yes all stands will remain open.
All indoor outlets and majority of the outdoor outlets will stay open for both games. Some items may sell out as the day goes on.
Yes! Come dressed up and make a day of it. Here’s what’s on:
- Halloween treasure hunt, from when gates open
- Half-time costume race (sign up here)
- Inflatable games
- Craft area
- Face painting
The Men's match will be streamed on TNT on HBO Max with a paid subscription.
The Women's match will not be streamed.