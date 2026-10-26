Our Partners
Our Partners

Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

PensionBee
PensionBee is a leading online retirement savings provider, supporting over 300,000 customers with more than £7 billion of pension assets. Its mission is to build retirement confidence so that everyone can enjoy a happy retirement. With its award-winning app, PensionBee helps consumers combine, contribute and withdraw from their pension with ease (from age 55, rising to 57 from 2028).
StoneX
StoneX is an institutional-grade financial services franchise that provides global market access, clearing and execution, trading platforms and more to our clients worldwide.
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Evelyn Partners
Evelyn Partners is a UK leader in wealth management, providing investment management and financial planning advice to help our clients embrace what’s next.
Enstar
Enstar is a trusted, leading global (re)insurance group that delivers innovative retrospective solutions that help our clients reduce risk, release capital and achieve finality.
Trek
TREK bars, which deliver natural, long-lasting energy with no artificial ingredients, believe in providing better snacks for the environment. Their 100% plant based ingredients show their ambition to keep ingredients as close to their original form as possible, keeping the best nutritional value, in every bar.
Saint Lucia Tourism Authority
Saint Lucia, the only country in the world named after a woman, is renowned for its stunning natural beauty and vibrant culture. Situated in the Eastern Caribbean Sea, the island is famed for its lush rainforests, pristine beaches, and the iconic Pitons – a UNESCO World Heritage Site. The island is recognised as the World's Leading Honeymoon Destination and the Caribbean's Leading Adventure Tourism Destination, and Olympic gold medalist Julien Alfred proudly serves as a Tourism Ambassador.
Partners
SAR DoubleHeader FAQs 1x1

     Ticketing FAQs:

Does my ticket include both the Men's and Women's matches?
  • Normal Match ticket: Yes, both games are included.
  • Men’s Season Ticket: Yes, both games are included. No need to buy anything extra.
  • Women’s Season Ticket: No. Knockout fixtures aren’t included in Women’s Season Tickets, but you’ll get 25% off a match ticket (see below).
How much are tickets?

General admission tickets start from:

  • Adult: £25
  • Under 30: £22
  • Over 65: £22
  • Under 16: £12
I'm a Men’s Season Ticket Holder. Can I stay for the women’s game?

Yes, your season ticket gets you into both games. No need to buy anything extra.

Will there be a cheaper Women’s only ticket?

No there won't be a cheaper individual women's ticket however more standing tickets will be available to purchase for this match. 

I'm a Women's Season Ticket Holder, why do I have to purchase a ticket?

This is a knock-out fixture and therefore not included in your Season Ticket. However as one of your benefits you will receiver a 25% discount off tickets. To redeem this discount, simply login to your ticketing account and the discount will be automatically applied. 

     Parking FAQs:

StoneX Stadium parking is sold out. Where can I park?

Further parking options are currently being explored at local schools including a park and ride. Please check back here for an update. Where you can we recommend using public transport and our free shuttle bus service. More details on travel can be found here.

I would like to stay for both matches, will car parks stay open?

Yes car parks will remain open for both fixtures. Once purchased your space is secure for both matches. 

I'm a Women's Season Ticket Holder, can I access my regular car parking?

Due to this match being a knock-out fixture your regular seasonal parking is not included. 

     Regular FAQs:

What time do gates open?

Gates open at 12:30.

Will all four stands be open for both games?

Yes all stands will remain open.

Will food and drink be open all day?

All indoor outlets and majority of the outdoor outlets will stay open for both games. Some items may sell out as the day goes on.

Is anything happening for Halloween?

Yes! Come dressed up and make a day of it. Here’s what’s on:

  • Halloween treasure hunt, from when gates open
  • Half-time costume race (sign up here)
  • Inflatable games
  • Craft area
  • Face painting
Will the match be streamed online?

The Men's match will be streamed on TNT on HBO Max with a paid subscription.

The Women's match will not be streamed. 

Partners

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OFFICIAL PARTNERS
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