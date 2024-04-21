Six Nations Wrap | Round Four

It was another pulsating weekend of action for our Saracens Women's stars in the penultimate weekend of the Women's Guinness Six Nations.

In Italy, Louise McMillan, Fi McIntosh and Coreen Grant helped Scotland to a first ever away win over Italy, as they moved up to third in the Six Nations table. McMillan started the match, whilst McIntosh came off the bench as their side held out for an historic win.

Over at Twickenham, Marlie Packer led her side to an 88-10 rout against Ireland in front of over 47,000 people.

It was a dominant performance from the Red Roses as they set up a Grand Slam decider with France next Saturday.

Wing Jess Breach helped herself to two tries, whilst Kelsey Clifford and Sydney Gregson both impressed off the bench.

There was no winning feeling for Wales though, as they suffered a home defeat to France.

Both Georgia Evans and Donna Rose showed impressive moments throughout the game, but the French side proved to be too strong on the day.

It's all to play for heading into next weekend's final round, with the Red Roses travelling to face France in a Grand Slam decider.

Scotland head to Ireland looking for a win that would secure them a third place finish in the standings, whilst Wales gear up to face Italy at the Principality Stadium.