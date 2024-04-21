Our Partners
Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX provides institutional clients with a complete suite of equity trading services to help them find liquidity with best execution and end-to-end clearing.
Lead Partner
City Index
An award-winning, multi-asset financial services provider with 40 years' experience in supporting our clients - providing instant and secure access to global markets.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Acronis
Acronis provides award-winning backup software & data protection solutions for consumers, businesses & MSPs. Protect your sensitive information!
Principal Partner
Simba
Explore Simba's award-winning mattresses and sleep accessories. Engineered for perfect sleep with over 230k 5* reviews.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Randstad
As the world's largest recruiter, we assist hundreds of thousands of individuals in discovering fulfilling employment opportunities amidst the constantly evolving landscape of the workforce.
Partners
Six Nations Wrap | Round Four

21.04.24
In association with
City Index City Index
Sixnationsr4
It was another pulsating weekend of action for our Saracens Women's stars in the penultimate weekend of the Women's Guinness Six Nations.

In Italy, Louise McMillan, Fi McIntosh and Coreen Grant helped Scotland to a first ever away win over Italy, as they moved up to third in the Six Nations table. McMillan started the match, whilst McIntosh came off the bench as their side held out for an historic win.

Over at Twickenham, Marlie Packer led her side to an 88-10 rout against Ireland in front of over 47,000 people.

It was a dominant performance from the Red Roses as they set up a Grand Slam decider with France next Saturday.

Wing Jess Breach helped herself to two tries, whilst Kelsey Clifford and Sydney Gregson both impressed off the bench.

There was no winning feeling for Wales though, as they suffered a home defeat to France.

Both Georgia Evans and Donna Rose showed impressive moments throughout the game, but the French side proved to be too strong on the day.

It's all to play for heading into next weekend's final round, with the Red Roses travelling to face France in a Grand Slam decider.

Scotland head to Ireland looking for a win that would secure them a third place finish in the standings, whilst Wales gear up to face Italy at the Principality Stadium.

Six Nations Wrap | Round Four

21.04.24
In association with
City Index City Index
Gloucester News

MATCH REPORT | Saracens Men 46-24 Gloucester Rugby

Saracens Men moved up to second in the Gallagher Premiership after a dominant 46-24 victory over Gloucester Rugby at a sold-out StoneX Stadium. Tom Parton scored the fastest hat trick in Premiership history, crossing for three tries in the first 20 minutes as the Men in Black hit the front and they never looked back […]

20.04.24
In association with
City Index City Index
Rd10react

MATCH REACTION | Camilla Buchanan (NSL Rd 10)

Head Coach Camilla Buchanan credited the fight shown by her side, as they gave champions Loughborough Lightning a stern examination away from home. Lightning comfortably won the fixture between these two sides at HSV earlier in the season, but there was no easy ride here, as Mavericks tested them all the way. Reflecting on the […]

20.04.24
In association with
Shawbrook Shawbrook

