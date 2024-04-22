The Interview | Elliot Daly

“Saracens is a special club and we have made some incredible memories over the last few years. I’ve loved every minute of being part of this club since I joined,” said Daly.

Daly has scored 19 tries in 66 caps for England since making his debut in 2016, providing a versatile option on the wing, in the centre or at full-back.

The 31-year-old joined Sarries from Wasps in 2019, making 64 appearances for the club since. He was part of the side that won the Premiership last season, scoring the crucial try in their win over Sale Sharks in the final at Twickenham.

His signature on a new deal came even before the ink had got dry on the new contracts secured by the club with Jamie George, Ben Earl and Maro Itoje. The ‘Crown Jewels’ have been secured and new goals will be set for next season. No wonder Saracens director of rugby, Mark McCall, was delighted to announce the good news.

“Elliot’s influence on and off the field is growing all the time and he will be a key figure for us going forward. He will also be a huge help to our younger players, who will benefit greatly from his experience and rugby IQ,” said McCall.

“Elliot is, on the one hand, hugely driven and competitive, always looking for ways to improve and, on the other, someone who lifts the environment and those around him with his enthusiasm, positivity and energy. We are lucky to have him.”

Lucky indeed! Plenty of other clubs would have loved to have recruited a player who can boast three Six Nations titles (2016, 17, 20), one Grand Slam (2016) and two Triple Crowns (2016, 20) with England, as well as silver (2019) and bronze (2023) medals at the Rugby World Cup.

He is a former ‘Premiership Young Player of the Season’ who was twice-nominated for the ‘European Player of the Year’ title. He was selected in the 2016/17 ‘Premiership Dream Team’ ahead of starting all three Lions Tests in the drawn series in New Zealand.

Speaking of Daly and the Lions, he is among a select band of players who have played both against and for the Lions. He was in the Barbarians team that met the Lions in Hong Kong ahead of the 2013 tour to Australia and then played for the tourists in 2013 and 2017.