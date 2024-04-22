Our Partners
Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX provides institutional clients with a complete suite of equity trading services to help them find liquidity with best execution and end-to-end clearing.
Lead Partner
City Index
An award-winning, multi-asset financial services provider with 40 years' experience in supporting our clients - providing instant and secure access to global markets.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Acronis
Acronis provides award-winning backup software & data protection solutions for consumers, businesses & MSPs. Protect your sensitive information!
Principal Partner
Simba
Explore Simba's award-winning mattresses and sleep accessories. Engineered for perfect sleep with over 230k 5* reviews.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Randstad
As the world's largest recruiter, we assist hundreds of thousands of individuals in discovering fulfilling employment opportunities amidst the constantly evolving landscape of the workforce.
The Interview | Elliot Daly

22.04.24
In association with
City Index City Index
Dalyarticle
Saracens V Harequins Gallagher Premiership Rugby Union

ENGLAND INTERNATIONAL ELLIOT DALY RECENTLY SIGNED A NEW TWO-YEAR CONTRACT WITH SARACENS UNTIL THE END OF THE 2025/26 SEASON.

The 31-year-old joined Sarries from Wasps in 2019, making 64 appearances for the club since. He was part of the side that won the Premiership last season, scoring the crucial try in their win over Sale Sharks in the final at Twickenham.

Daly has scored 19 tries in 66 caps for England since making his debut in 2016, providing a versatile option on the wing, in the centre or at full-back.

“Saracens is a special club and we have made some incredible memories over the last few years. I’ve loved every minute of being part of this club since I joined,” said Daly.

His signature on a new deal came even before the ink had got dry on the new contracts secured by the club with Jamie George, Ben Earl and Maro Itoje. The ‘Crown Jewels’ have been secured and new goals will be set for next season. No wonder Saracens director of rugby, Mark McCall, was delighted to announce the good news.

“Elliot’s influence on and off the field is growing all the time and he will be a key figure for us going forward. He will also be a huge help to our younger players, who will benefit greatly from his experience and rugby IQ,” said McCall.

“Elliot is, on the one hand, hugely driven and competitive, always looking for ways to improve and, on the other, someone who lifts the environment and those around him with his enthusiasm, positivity and energy. We are lucky to have him.”

Lucky indeed! Plenty of other clubs would have loved to have recruited a player who can boast three Six Nations titles (2016, 17, 20), one Grand Slam (2016) and two Triple Crowns (2016, 20) with England, as well as silver (2019) and bronze (2023) medals at the Rugby World Cup.

He is a former ‘Premiership Young Player of the Season’ who was twice-nominated for the ‘European Player of the Year’ title. He was selected in the 2016/17 ‘Premiership Dream Team’ ahead of starting all three Lions Tests in the drawn series in New Zealand.

Speaking of Daly and the Lions, he is among a select band of players who have played both against and for the Lions. He was in the Barbarians team that met the Lions in Hong Kong ahead of the 2013 tour to Australia and then played for the tourists in 2013 and 2017.

OTHER ELLIOT DALY FACTS

• Born on 8 October 1992 in Croydon, he attended Whitgift School.

• He was ‘Best Man’ at Jamie George’s wedding.

• He played his first game for Wasps in an Anglo-Welsh Cup tie against Exeter Chiefs in 2010 while still
at school, becoming the club’s then-second youngest representative.

• Daly played cricket for Surrey and England U15 as a fast-bowling all-rounder.

• He made his England debut as a replacement for Owen Farrell against Ireland in the 2016 Six Nations. England won 21-10 and went on to win the Grand Slam.

• He kicked a vital 52 metre penalty for the Lions in their draw against the All Blacks in the 3rd Test to help his side drawn the series and landed an even bigger kick from 63 metres for England against South Africa in Johannesburg a year later.

