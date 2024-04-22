A-Z | Alex Lewington
This week, it's Alex Lewington taking on the A-Z challenge.
A - Action: If you could be a superhero, which would you be?
Batman
B - Boyhood: Who was your sporting idol growing up?
David Beckham
C - Childhood: What is your favourite childhood memory?
Going to Old Trafford with my Dad
D - Dish: What’s your go-to pre-match meal?
Chicken and Chorizo Orzo
E - Education: What was your favourite subject in school?
Geography
F - Film buff: What’s your favourite film?
Goodfellas
G - Groove: Who is the best dancer in the squad?
Theo McFarland
H - Holiday: What’s your favourite holiday destination? Ibiza
I - Inside: Who is the worst to sit beside in the dressing room?
Lucio (too good looking)
J - Joker: Who is the funniest in the squad?
Billy Vunipola
K - Kick-Off: What’s your favourite time of day to play a match?
1pm
L - Languages: How many languages can you speak?
One
M - Music: Your favourite artist and song right now?
Keinemusik - Thandanza
N - Number: Do you have a lucky number?
20
O - Others: What’s your favourite sport outside of rugby?
Golf
P - Pal: Who is your best mate in the squad?
I’m a fan of everyone
Q - Quirky: Who has the most interesting fashion sense?
Sean Maitland
R - Red Carpet: Who is the most famous contact in your phone?
Christian Judge
S - Superstitions: Do you have any matchday routines?
Same pre-match food
T - Trim: What’s the worst haircut you’ve ever had?
One all over
U- Under pressure: Who in the squad would be the best in a bad situation?
Ralph Adams-Hale
V - Verified: How often do you use social media?
Using LinkedIn a lot recently to get a job!
W - Worst fear: What are you most scared of?
Not great with heights
X - X-ray: Have you ever broken any bones?
Collarbone, thumb, skull
Y - Youth: Where did you grow up?
Nottingham
Z - Zoo: What’s your favourite animal?
Lion