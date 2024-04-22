A-Z | Alex Lewington

A - Action: If you could be a superhero, which would you be?

Batman B - Boyhood: Who was your sporting idol growing up? David Beckham C - Childhood: What is your favourite childhood memory? Going to Old Trafford with my Dad D - Dish: What’s your go-to pre-match meal?

Chicken and Chorizo Orzo E - Education: What was your favourite subject in school? Geography F - Film buff: What’s your favourite film? Goodfellas

G - Groove: Who is the best dancer in the squad?

Theo McFarland H - Holiday: What’s your favourite holiday destination? Ibiza I - Inside: Who is the worst to sit beside in the dressing room?

Lucio (too good looking) J - Joker: Who is the funniest in the squad?

Billy Vunipola K - Kick-Off: What’s your favourite time of day to play a match?

1pm L - Languages: How many languages can you speak? One