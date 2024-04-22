A-Z | Alex Lewington

Our Partners
Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX provides institutional clients with a complete suite of equity trading services to help them find liquidity with best execution and end-to-end clearing.
Lead Partner
City Index
An award-winning, multi-asset financial services provider with 40 years' experience in supporting our clients - providing instant and secure access to global markets.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Acronis
Acronis provides award-winning backup software & data protection solutions for consumers, businesses & MSPs. Protect your sensitive information!
Principal Partner
Simba
Explore Simba's award-winning mattresses and sleep accessories. Engineered for perfect sleep with over 230k 5* reviews.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Randstad
As the world's largest recruiter, we assist hundreds of thousands of individuals in discovering fulfilling employment opportunities amidst the constantly evolving landscape of the workforce.
Partners
22.04.24
Lewyaz
This week, it's Alex Lewington taking on the A-Z challenge.

A - Action: If you could be a superhero, which would you be?
Batman

B - Boyhood: Who was your sporting idol growing up?

David Beckham

C - Childhood: What is your favourite childhood memory?

Going to Old Trafford with my Dad

D - Dish: What’s your go-to pre-match meal?
Chicken and Chorizo Orzo

E - Education: What was your favourite subject in school?

Geography

F - Film buff: What’s your favourite film?

Goodfellas

G - Groove: Who is the best dancer in the squad?
Theo McFarland

H - Holiday: What’s your favourite holiday destination? Ibiza

I - Inside: Who is the worst to sit beside in the dressing room?
Lucio (too good looking)

J - Joker: Who is the funniest in the squad?
Billy Vunipola

K - Kick-Off: What’s your favourite time of day to play a match?
1pm

L - Languages: How many languages can you speak?

One

M - Music: Your favourite artist and song right now?

Keinemusik - Thandanza

N - Number: Do you have a lucky number?
20

O - Others: What’s your favourite sport outside of rugby?
Golf

P - Pal: Who is your best mate in the squad?
I’m a fan of everyone

Q - Quirky: Who has the most interesting fashion sense?

Sean Maitland

R - Red Carpet: Who is the most famous contact in your phone?
Christian Judge

S - Superstitions: Do you have any matchday routines?

Same pre-match food

T - Trim: What’s the worst haircut you’ve ever had?

One all over

U- Under pressure: Who in the squad would be the best in a bad situation?
Ralph Adams-Hale

V - Verified: How often do you use social media?
Using LinkedIn a lot recently to get a job!

W - Worst fear: What are you most scared of?
Not great with heights

X - X-ray: Have you ever broken any bones?

Collarbone, thumb, skull

Y - Youth: Where did you grow up?
Nottingham

Z - Zoo: What’s your favourite animal?
Lion

