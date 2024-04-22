Coming up next for Saracens

Now all the focus for Mark McCall’s squad is on reaching the play-offs and going on to successfully defend our title at Twickenham. The goal is an 11th Premiership final and seventh title. Retaining the silverware would be another huge achievement.

The big home win over the Quins last time out at home was a huge boost, although that was followed by defeat at Franklin’s Gardens to table-topping Northampton Saints. Today sees bottom-but-one Gloucester come to the StoneX Stadium, although they will be buoyed by their EPCR Challenge Cup win over Ospreys that saw them reach the semi-finals last weekend.

After today there are still three more league games to go as the pressure mounts at the top end of the table for not only a play-off place, but a home semi- final.

The ‘Men in Black’ have to head to ‘The Rec’ on Friday night for a crucial battle with second placed Bath. It would be great to see as many of you as possible make the road trip to support the team for that vital clash.

We’re back in the west country on 11 May for a game against Bristol Bears before bringing our regular campaign to an end against Sale Sharks on 18 May. That will be a repeat of last season’s Premiership final and could well be Owen Farrell’s final outing at the StoneX. Let’s ensure we fill the ground to pay our respects to one of the greatest clubmen of all-time!

As ever, you can play a part in helping the team stay on track for another semi-final place, so please buy your tickets now!