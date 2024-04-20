MATCH REPORT | Saracens Men 46-24 Gloucester Rugby

Saracens Men moved up to second in the Gallagher Premiership after a dominant 46-24 victory over Gloucester Rugby at a sold-out StoneX Stadium.

Tom Parton scored the fastest hat trick in Premiership history, crossing for three tries in the first 20 minutes as the Men in Black hit the front and they never looked back to secure a bonus point win, crossing the try-line on seven occasions.

Sarries got off to the perfect start in the StoneX sunshine and scored their first try just six minutes in. A lovely set move off the top of a lineout put Marco Riccioni through a gap, and then the ball was spun from right to left and ended in the hands of Parton who dived over in the corner. Owen Farrell’s touchline conversion made it 7-0.

It got better for the hosts just five minutes later, in a carbon copy of the first score. Again the ball came off the top of a lineout and then Alex Goode’s looping pass found Parton on the left who was never going to be caught from five metres out. The conversion went over again, doubling the advantage to 14-0 with 11 minutes gone.

Sarries were looking devastating in attack and another turnover saw Juan Martin Gonzalez use his incredible pace to race up to the half way line, but his offload was intercepted by Gloucester and the visitors survived.

Parton, who was having the game of his life completed his hat trick inside the first quarter as Sarries threatened to run riot. A penalty was kicked to the corner and then Aled Davies’ smart snipe down the blindside drew in the final defender and released the winger for his third score.

Gonzalez then somehow touched the ball down from a Farrell spiral as he was showing off his full box of tricks, the ball then went wide to Ben Earl and his kick trickled in to touch to keep the pressure on.

The bonus point looked like it had arrived just before the half hour mark as Tom Willis stretched over from close range, but after a TMO check we came back for an earlier knock on. With penalty advantage being played however, Farrell kicked the penalty from in front of the posts, extending the lead to 22-0.

Nick Tompkins was then inches away from getting the fourth, but Farrell’s kick bounced away from the centre who was in acres of space waiting for the ball to arrive.

The hosts were certainly on the front foot, but headed down the tunnel with three tries under their belt and keen to secure the full house in the second half.

It took them only two minutes after the restart to get the bonus point, a majestic take in the air from Theo McFarland saw him tower over the final defender and use all of his basketball skill to grab it and then run 15 metres to dot down. Albert Tuisue was also sent to the sin-bin for a high tackle in the build up.

A whole host of substitutes then entered proceedings and they added the required energy, with the result another score on the 55 minute mark. A penalty was kicked to the corner and then the rampaging maul hammered over, and Willis was there at the base for try number five.

Gloucester got on the scoreboard with an hour gone, Josh Hathaway was the winner of a footrace and dotted down in the corner to give the travelling fans something to cheer.

That sparked the hosts back in to life though, and a lovely break from Manu Vunipola put him deep in to the 22, and his inside pass released Olly Hartley who had a stroll to the line from 10 metres out. Vunipola then converted, making it 39-5 with 15 minutes remaining.

The tries kept coming, this time Lucio Cinti got in on the act as a beautiful backs move put him in space on the left and his powerful finish in front of the South Stand brought the fans to their feet once again. Vunipola’s brilliant touchline conversion meant Sarries were fast approaching the half century.

Hathaway then got his second as he once again raced away and grabbed a loose kick, and his hat-trick arrived two minutes later with an interception to give the visitors hope of a bonus point.

Gloucester then had the final say with a Seb Blake try in the final play, but the hosts ensured they will head to the Recreation Ground to face Bath on Friday night in fine form after a morale-boosting victory.