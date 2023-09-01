StoneX Stadium | More than just a Rugby Stadium!

You might know StoneX Stadium as home to Gallagher Premiership Champions Saracens, but it is so much more than a rugby stadium!

StoneX Stadium, where you may be more accustomed to watching the likes of Owen Farrell and Maro Itoje, can also host a whole array of events to cater any of your needs.

It is not just a state-of-the-art sports stadium; our meeting rooms and event spaces can host events on all scales, from a modest gathering of ten guests to a corporate event for over a thousand guests.

Our team can turn any occasion into a memorable, truly bespoke event to inspire and impress your guests.

We have hundreds of free, on-site car parking spaces, pitch and track access and 26 acres of green space to hire. With lounges, meeting rooms and conference suites, our spaces are as varied as they are versatile.

Wondering what kind of events we can host? Here are a few ideas!

Olympic Bar can accommodate up to 2000 guests Theatre style or 1200 guests for dining

StoneX Suite can accommodate up to 800 guests Theatre style or 600 for dining

Tulip Club can accommodate up to 370 guests Theatre style or 280 for dining

100 Club can accommodate up to 330 guests Theatre style or 200 for dining

Pitch hire available

Pitch and Stadium hire for sporting events

Throws Field available for team building activities

Want to enquire further? Email info@stonexstadium.com who will be able to help!