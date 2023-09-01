Our Partners
StoneX
StoneX provides institutional clients with a complete suite of equity trading services to help them find liquidity with best execution and end-to-end clearing.
City Index
An award-winning, multi-asset financial services provider with 40 years' experience in supporting our clients - providing instant and secure access to global markets.
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Acronis
Acronis provides award-winning backup software & data protection solutions for consumers, businesses & MSPs. Protect your sensitive information!
Principal Partner
Simba
Explore Simba's award-winning mattresses and sleep accessories. Engineered for perfect sleep with over 230k 5* reviews.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Randstad
Randstad
As the world's largest recruiter, we assist hundreds of thousands of individuals in discovering fulfilling employment opportunities amidst the constantly evolving landscape of the workforce.
StoneX Stadium | More than just a Rugby Stadium!

01.09.23
In association with
City Index City Index
stonex1
dtonex2

You might know StoneX Stadium as home to Gallagher Premiership Champions Saracens, but it is so much more than a rugby stadium!

StoneX Stadium, where you may be more accustomed to watching the likes of Owen Farrell and Maro Itoje, can also host a whole array of events to cater any of your needs.

It is not just a state-of-the-art sports stadium; our meeting rooms and event spaces can host events on all scales, from a modest gathering of ten guests to a corporate event for over a thousand guests.

Our team can turn any occasion into a memorable, truly bespoke event to inspire and impress your guests.

We have hundreds of free, on-site car parking spaces, pitch and track access and 26 acres of green space to hire. With lounges, meeting rooms and conference suites, our spaces are as varied as they are versatile.

Wondering what kind of events we can host? Here are a few ideas!

  • Olympic Bar can accommodate up to 2000 guests Theatre style or 1200 guests for dining
  • StoneX Suite can accommodate up to 800 guests Theatre style or 600 for dining
  • Tulip Club can accommodate up to 370 guests Theatre style or 280 for dining
  • 100 Club can accommodate up to 330 guests Theatre style or 200 for dining
  • Pitch hire available
  • Pitch and Stadium hire for sporting events
  • Throws Field available for team building activities

Want to enquire further? Email info@stonexstadium.com who will be able to help!

MavsTP

SARACENS MAVERICKS CONFIRM Training Partners for 2024 Season

Saracens Mavericks are thrilled to confirm our three Training Partners for the 2024 NSL season. Charlotte Dunkley, Indya Masser and Anna Fairclough all arrive at Mavericks ready to kick on and continue to develop under the guidance of Camilla Buchanan and Becky Trippick. Former Surrey Storm Goal Attack Dunkley is the first Training Partner to […]

under18s2

Under 18's name team to take on Bath

Rugby returns to StoneX Stadium this weekend and the Saracens Under 18s take centre stage when they host Bath on Saturday afternoon. As part of the Seasonal Members’ Summer Gathering, fans will get the chance to see some stars of the future when the youngsters take to the field in the Premiership Rugby Under 18s […]

01.09.23
In association with
City Index City Index

