StoneX
StoneX
StoneX provides institutional clients with a complete suite of equity trading services to help them find liquidity with best execution and end-to-end clearing.
City Index
City Index
An award-winning, multi-asset financial services provider with 40 years' experience in supporting our clients - providing instant and secure access to global markets.
Shawbrook
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Acronis
Acronis provides award-winning backup software & data protection solutions for consumers, businesses & MSPs. Protect your sensitive information!
Principal Partner
Simba
Explore Simba's award-winning mattresses and sleep accessories. Engineered for perfect sleep with over 230k 5* reviews.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Randstad
Randstad
As the world's largest recruiter, we assist hundreds of thousands of individuals in discovering fulfilling employment opportunities amidst the constantly evolving landscape of the workforce.
Under 18's name team to take on Bath

01.09.23
under18s2
under18s1

Rugby returns to StoneX Stadium this weekend and the Saracens Under 18s take centre stage when they host Bath on Saturday afternoon.

As part of the Seasonal Members’ Summer Gathering, fans will get the chance to see some stars of the future when the youngsters take to the field in the Premiership Rugby Under 18s League.

Gabriel Nott will captain the side as they look to make further strides forward in their development for the North Londoners.

Jack Pattinson, Under 18’s Head Coach is excited to see the team run out on Saturday.

“We’ve had a great pre-season where we have built strong foundations so it will be great to see how they boys get on and we’re hoping to put on a show.

It will be a great experience for them to play at StoneX in front of such a big crowd so we’re all excited for the occasion.”

Off the pitch there is plenty for Seasonal Members to be excited about as we’ll be hosting signing sessions, changing room tours, Premiership trophy photo opportunities, Q&A’s, team bus tours and there is also a book signing with Maggie Alphonsi!

Click here for more information on what you can expect at StoneX on Saturday!

Saracens Under 18’s Team v Bath Rugby:

1. Josh Twigg

2. Lewis Young

3. Finn Bloomer

4. Charlie Barker

5. Tayo Adegbemile

6. Gabriel Nott (c)

7. Eddie Alliott

8. Finn White

9. Will Howard

10. Alex Nagele

11. Rafa Varona Blakstad

12. Angus Hall

13. Jack Bracken

14. Ben Morrow

15. Finn Newton

Replacements:

16. Frank Kitchen

17. Owen Gillett

18. Rohan Burke

19. Lewis Golding

20. Jack Marshall

21. Freddie Bracken-Smith

22. Fraser Rawlins

23. Asa Stewart-Harris

