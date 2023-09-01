Our Partners
Our Partners

Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

StoneX
StoneX
StoneX provides institutional clients with a complete suite of equity trading services to help them find liquidity with best execution and end-to-end clearing.
City Index
City Index
An award-winning, multi-asset financial services provider with 40 years' experience in supporting our clients - providing instant and secure access to global markets.
Shawbrook
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Acronis
Acronis provides award-winning backup software & data protection solutions for consumers, businesses & MSPs. Protect your sensitive information!
Principal Partner
Simba
Explore Simba's award-winning mattresses and sleep accessories. Engineered for perfect sleep with over 230k 5* reviews.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Randstad
Randstad
As the world's largest recruiter, we assist hundreds of thousands of individuals in discovering fulfilling employment opportunities amidst the constantly evolving landscape of the workforce.
Partners

SARACENS MAVERICKS CONFIRM Training Partners for 2024 Season

01.09.23
In association with
Shawbrook Shawbrook
MavsTP
IMG-20230825-WA0005

Saracens Mavericks are thrilled to confirm our three Training Partners for the 2024 NSL season.

Charlotte Dunkley, Indya Masser and Anna Fairclough all arrive at Mavericks ready to kick on and continue to develop under the guidance of Camilla Buchanan and Becky Trippick.

Former Surrey Storm Goal Attack Dunkley is the first Training Partner to join the squad for the new campaign. An exciting young talent, Dunkley has also represented Scotland Thistles and she admitted she was excited to get going in Mavericks colours.

"I can’t wait to be part of this amazing Mavs NSL squad for the 2023/24 season. I have been with Surrey Storm since I was 13 so to have this change of environment is really exciting. I’m looking forward to making new connections, developing my netball and growing as a player with a new coaching team. Bring on 2023/24!!"

Dunkley is joined by fellow Scotland Thistles U21's player Anna Fairclough, as a new Training Partner at Mavericks.

A former member of the Manchester Thunder Pathway, Fairclough was on the reserve list for the Scotland side at the recent World Cup in South Africa.

Ahead of starting to train with the side, the young Goal Keeper is eager to link up with her new teammates.

"I am so excited and grateful to be given this opportunity with Saracens Mavricks this year, especially with this team. It's an amazing squad to be part of and I can't wait to start training and learning in the Mavs set up."

The final Training Partner joining Mavericks is Wing Attack Indya Masser. Formally of Loughborough Lightning, this will be Masser's first season training alongside an NSL side and she is already enthused by the challenge ahead.

"I am thrilled to be joining Saracens Mavericks  for my first NSL season. I'm looking forward to being challenged and pushed in training by this talented squad and I'm excited to get started. I am really grateful for this amazing opportunity can’t wait for the season to begin!"

For Head Coach Camilla Buchanan, all three Training Partners are exciting additions to her squad.

"We're really happy to have Charlotte, Indya and Anna joining us this year. They all bring something very different to our group and I know that they will buy in to the Mavericks work ethic. Tamsin Greenway has previously worked with Charlotte and Anna, so both of them have been highly recommended. Whilst all three are young, I have no doubt that they will be able to step up and rise to the challenge if called upon this season. We're committed to investing in their progression and longevity as part of the Saracens Mavericks family. I have no doubt that they will commit everything to help progress themselves and the squad throughout the season."

Saracens would like to thank both Eliza Barclay and Pippa Dixon for their efforts last season as Training Partners. Pippa remains a part of our Mavericks Pathway squads, whilst Eliza is taking a step back, to focus on club netball and her university studies.

News

See all news
MavsTP

SARACENS MAVERICKS CONFIRM Training Partners for 2024 Season

Saracens Mavericks are thrilled to confirm our three Training Partners for the 2024 NSL season. Charlotte Dunkley, Indya Masser and Anna Fairclough all arrive at Mavericks ready to kick on and continue to develop under the guidance of Camilla Buchanan and Becky Trippick. Former Surrey Storm Goal Attack Dunkley is the first Training Partner to […]

01.09.23
In association with
Shawbrook Shawbrook
stonex1

StoneX Stadium | More than just a Rugby Stadium!

You might know StoneX Stadium as home to Gallagher Premiership Champions Saracens, but it is so much more than a rugby stadium! StoneX Stadium, where you may be more accustomed to watching the likes of Owen Farrell and Maro Itoje, can also host a whole array of events to cater any of your needs. It […]

01.09.23
In association with
City Index City Index
under18s2

Under 18's name team to take on Bath

Rugby returns to StoneX Stadium this weekend and the Saracens Under 18s take centre stage when they host Bath on Saturday afternoon. As part of the Seasonal Members’ Summer Gathering, fans will get the chance to see some stars of the future when the youngsters take to the field in the Premiership Rugby Under 18s […]

01.09.23
In association with
City Index City Index

Partners

See all partners