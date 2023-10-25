Our Partners
Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX provides institutional clients with a complete suite of equity trading services to help them find liquidity with best execution and end-to-end clearing.
Lead Partner
City Index
An award-winning, multi-asset financial services provider with 40 years' experience in supporting our clients - providing instant and secure access to global markets.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Acronis
Acronis provides award-winning backup software & data protection solutions for consumers, businesses & MSPs. Protect your sensitive information!
Principal Partner
Simba
Explore Simba's award-winning mattresses and sleep accessories. Engineered for perfect sleep with over 230k 5* reviews.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Randstad
As the world's largest recruiter, we assist hundreds of thousands of individuals in discovering fulfilling employment opportunities amidst the constantly evolving landscape of the workforce.
StoneX Stadium Tours are back!

25.10.23
In association with
City Index City Index
News-Template (1) (1) copy
change-1

Following the Rugby World Cup and the gripping Ashes series, this great year of sport continues as the Cricket World Cup concludes and the Champions League continues. So come and view some of sports greatest pieces of memorabilia used by some of the planet’s sporting legends!

With the Cricket world Cup in mind, Eoin Morgan’s 2019 winning shirt can be seen. For the European Champions League, you can see the captains’ shirts from the first ever final as well as memorabilia from the tragic Munich air crash involving Manchester United   The rest of the collection includes a complete set of summer Olympic torches dating back to Berlin in 1936 and the very rare Helsinki torch of 1956.

Not only will you get to see these fantastic pieces of memorabilia on the tour with our experienced guides, you will also gain access to areas of the stadium that are not normally open to the public such as the Players’ Lounge, the West Stand Media Centre, home changing rooms, The Park and W Club lounges as well as a walk on the pitch.

Find out about the features that make the home of Saracens one of the most sustainable stadiums in the UK and get the chance to walk in Usain Bolt’s shoes on the warm-up track from the 2012 Olympic Stadium.

Tours last between 90 minutes to 2 hours, and you are encouraged to bring your cameras! *

DATES

14 November 2023

28 November 2023

PRICES

Prices for Season Ticket Holders – Adults £18 and Concessions £15, Prices for non-season ticket holders – Adults £25 and Concessions £20.

This will also give you a 10% discount in the club shop. Just show your valid ticket on the day of the tour to receive the discount!!

HOW TO BOOK

You can book online at Saracens.com or email supporterservices@saracens.net using Stadium Tour as the title. Please also state how many tickets you want, the ages of those attending and the preferred date.

*The home of Saracens is a working Stadium, and some rooms or exhibits may not be available on the day of your tour.

News

cup r5

TEAM NEWS | Saracens Women vs Gloucester-Hartpury (AC - Rd 5)

Saracens Women's Isla Alejandro is confident her side can do what they need to do, as they hunt a semi-final berth against Gloucester-Hartpury on Saturday. After last weekend's victory over Trailfinders Women, Alejandro's side know that one point will see them qualify for the knockouts, whilst a win will secure a home semi-final. Saturday's fixture […]

27.10.23
In association with
StoneX StoneX
CamillaBHM

Camilla Buchanan | Reflections on Black Roses Documentary

As part of our Black History Month celebrations, our Head Coach Camilla Buchanan reflects on making her documentary 'Black Roses: Netball after the Windrush.' What has changed in the years since and what are the next steps for the sport? Making the Black Roses documentary three years ago was a massive honour. It was an […]

26.10.23
In association with
Shawbrook Shawbrook
tiz2

TEAM NEWS | Gloucester Rugby v Saracens Men (GPR - Rd 3)

Hugh Tizard is excited to make his return to action on Friday as the Men in Black head to Gloucester looking to kickstart their Gallagher Premiership campaign. The second-rower is back after recovering from a foot injury, and provides a welcome boost to the pack ahead of the tough assignment at Kingsholm under the floodlights. […]

26.10.23
In association with
City Index City Index

