StoneX Stadium Tours are back!

Following the Rugby World Cup and the gripping Ashes series, this great year of sport continues as the Cricket World Cup concludes and the Champions League continues. So come and view some of sports greatest pieces of memorabilia used by some of the planet’s sporting legends!

With the Cricket world Cup in mind, Eoin Morgan’s 2019 winning shirt can be seen. For the European Champions League, you can see the captains’ shirts from the first ever final as well as memorabilia from the tragic Munich air crash involving Manchester United The rest of the collection includes a complete set of summer Olympic torches dating back to Berlin in 1936 and the very rare Helsinki torch of 1956.

Not only will you get to see these fantastic pieces of memorabilia on the tour with our experienced guides, you will also gain access to areas of the stadium that are not normally open to the public such as the Players’ Lounge, the West Stand Media Centre, home changing rooms, The Park and W Club lounges as well as a walk on the pitch.

Find out about the features that make the home of Saracens one of the most sustainable stadiums in the UK and get the chance to walk in Usain Bolt’s shoes on the warm-up track from the 2012 Olympic Stadium.

Tours last between 90 minutes to 2 hours, and you are encouraged to bring your cameras! *

DATES

14 November 2023

28 November 2023

PRICES

Prices for Season Ticket Holders – Adults £18 and Concessions £15, Prices for non-season ticket holders – Adults £25 and Concessions £20.

This will also give you a 10% discount in the club shop. Just show your valid ticket on the day of the tour to receive the discount!!

HOW TO BOOK

You can book online at Saracens.com or email supporterservices@saracens.net using Stadium Tour as the title. Please also state how many tickets you want, the ages of those attending and the preferred date.

*The home of Saracens is a working Stadium, and some rooms or exhibits may not be available on the day of your tour.