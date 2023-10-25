Seven Sarries aiming for bronze on Friday

Five Saracens have been named in the England squad for Friday's Bronze Final against Argentina at the Stade de France.

Owen Farrell will once again captain the team, whilst Theo Dan, Maro Itoje and Ben Earl will also start in Paris.

Jamie George is named amongst the replacements as England look to end the tournament on a high.

Juan Martin Gonzalez and Lucio Cinti will both start for Argentina who will be aiming to exert revenge for the Round One match in Marseille.

“After the disappointment of last weekend’s game against South Africa, it is important that this Friday we once again play with the determination and dedication that so nearly earned the team the result we wanted,” said Head Coach Steve Borthwick.

“The Bronze Final gives us a great opportunity to finish the tournament on a positive note, continue to build for the future, and to give our supporters one last chance to get behind the squad out here in Paris. The players are looking forward to the challenge against what will be a strong Argentina side.

“Our support from the many England fans, both at home and from those who have travelled to France to watch the team play, has been nothing short of fantastic. We are incredibly grateful to have your backing and on behalf of the entire England Team I would like to thank you all once again”.

ENGLAND v ARGENTINA

Friday 27 October 2023

Stade de France

Kick-off: 9pm (CEST)

15. Marcus Smith (Harlequins, 29 caps)

14. Freddie Steward (Leicester Tigers, 30 caps)

13. Joe Marchant (Stade Francais, 25 caps)

12. Manu Tuilagi (Sale Sharks, 58 caps)

11. Henry Arundell (Racing 92, 9 caps)

10. Owen Farrell – captain (Saracens, 111 caps)

9. Ben Youngs (Leicester Tigers, 126 caps)

1. Ellis Genge – vice-captain (Bristol Bears, 57 caps)

2. Theo Dan (Saracens, 6 caps)

3. Will Stuart (Bath Rugby, 32 caps)

4. Maro Itoje (Saracens, 75 caps)

5. Ollie Chessum (Leicester Tigers, 17 caps)

6. Tom Curry (Sale Sharks, 49 caps)

7. Sam Underhill (Bath Rugby, 29 caps)

8. Ben Earl (Saracens, 24 caps)

Replacements:

16. Jamie George (Saracens, 84 caps)

17. Bevan Rodd (Sale Sharks, 4 caps)

18. Dan Cole (Leicester Tigers, 106 caps)

19. David Ribbans (Toulon, 9 caps)

20. Lewis Ludlam (Northampton Saints, 24 caps)

21. Danny Care (Harlequins, 95 caps)

22. George Ford – vice-captain (Sale Sharks, 90 caps)

23. Ollie Lawrence (Bath Rugby, 20 caps)