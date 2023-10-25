Our Partners
Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX provides institutional clients with a complete suite of equity trading services to help them find liquidity with best execution and end-to-end clearing.
Lead Partner
City Index
An award-winning, multi-asset financial services provider with 40 years' experience in supporting our clients - providing instant and secure access to global markets.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Acronis
Acronis provides award-winning backup software & data protection solutions for consumers, businesses & MSPs. Protect your sensitive information!
Principal Partner
Simba
Explore Simba's award-winning mattresses and sleep accessories. Engineered for perfect sleep with over 230k 5* reviews.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Randstad
As the world's largest recruiter, we assist hundreds of thousands of individuals in discovering fulfilling employment opportunities amidst the constantly evolving landscape of the workforce.
A-Z with Tom Parton

25.10.23
In association with
City Index City Index
Parton A-Z
Saracens v GloucesterPremiership Cup2023/2024

This season, we're asking the players for their A-Z's as your way of finding out more about our Sarries stars. This week, it's our summer signing Tom Parton who tackles the challenge.

A- Action - Which superhero would you be? - Dash (The Incredibles) 
B- Boyhood - Who was your sporting idol growing up? - Didier Drogba
C- Childhood - What is your favourite childhood memory? -  Whitchurch Hill Under 9 unbeaten season
D- Dish - What is your go-to pre-match meal? - Sausage meatball carbonara and garlic bread
E- Education - What was your favourite subject in school? - French
F- Film - What is your favourite film? - Lion King
G- Groove - Who is the best dancer in the squad? - Tom Willis
H- Holiday - What is your favourite holiday destination? - Lyme Regis 
I- Inside - Who is the worst to sit beside in the changing room? - Any front Rower
J- Joker - Who is the funniest in the squad? - Judgey (Big John Bosh)
K- Kick-off - What is your preferred kick-off time? - 1pm
L- Languages - How many languages can you speak? - Bit of French and Spanish 
M- Music - What is your favourite song right now? - Luke Combs - Where the Wild things are
N- Number - Do you have a lucky number? - 3
O- Others - Do you have a favourite sport outside of rugby? - Football and NFL
P- Pal - Do you have a best mate in the squad? - Everyone
Q- Quirky - Who has the most interesting fashion sense? - Harvey Beaton
R- Red Carpet - Who is the most famous contact on your phone? - Lewis Capaldi
S- Superstition - Do you have any matchday superstitions? - Right boot on first
T- Trim - What's the worst haircut you've ever had? - Growing it out over lockdown was an interesting one
U- Under pressure - Who in the squad would be best in a bad situation? - Ralph Adams-Hale
V- Verified - How often do you use social media? - Screen time is currently 3hrs 
W- Worst Fear - What are you most scared of? - The Grinch
X- X-Ray - Have you ever broken any bones? - Both Ankles
Y- Youth - Where did you grow up? - Henley 
Z- Zoo - What's your favourite animal? - Dogs

