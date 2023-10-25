A-Z with Tom Parton
This season, we're asking the players for their A-Z's as your way of finding out more about our Sarries stars. This week, it's our summer signing Tom Parton who tackles the challenge.
A- Action - Which superhero would you be? - Dash (The Incredibles)
B- Boyhood - Who was your sporting idol growing up? - Didier Drogba
C- Childhood - What is your favourite childhood memory? - Whitchurch Hill Under 9 unbeaten season
D- Dish - What is your go-to pre-match meal? - Sausage meatball carbonara and garlic bread
E- Education - What was your favourite subject in school? - French
F- Film - What is your favourite film? - Lion King
G- Groove - Who is the best dancer in the squad? - Tom Willis
H- Holiday - What is your favourite holiday destination? - Lyme Regis
I- Inside - Who is the worst to sit beside in the changing room? - Any front Rower
J- Joker - Who is the funniest in the squad? - Judgey (Big John Bosh)
K- Kick-off - What is your preferred kick-off time? - 1pm
L- Languages - How many languages can you speak? - Bit of French and Spanish
M- Music - What is your favourite song right now? - Luke Combs - Where the Wild things are
N- Number - Do you have a lucky number? - 3
O- Others - Do you have a favourite sport outside of rugby? - Football and NFL
P- Pal - Do you have a best mate in the squad? - Everyone
Q- Quirky - Who has the most interesting fashion sense? - Harvey Beaton
R- Red Carpet - Who is the most famous contact on your phone? - Lewis Capaldi
S- Superstition - Do you have any matchday superstitions? - Right boot on first
T- Trim - What's the worst haircut you've ever had? - Growing it out over lockdown was an interesting one
U- Under pressure - Who in the squad would be best in a bad situation? - Ralph Adams-Hale
V- Verified - How often do you use social media? - Screen time is currently 3hrs
W- Worst Fear - What are you most scared of? - The Grinch
X- X-Ray - Have you ever broken any bones? - Both Ankles
Y- Youth - Where did you grow up? - Henley
Z- Zoo - What's your favourite animal? - Dogs