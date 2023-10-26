TEAM NEWS | Gloucester Rugby v Saracens Men (GPR - Rd 3)

Hugh Tizard is excited to make his return to action on Friday as the Men in Black head to Gloucester looking to kickstart their Gallagher Premiership campaign.

The second-rower is back after recovering from a foot injury, and provides a welcome boost to the pack ahead of the tough assignment at Kingsholm under the floodlights.

Director of Rugby Mark McCall has made three changes to the starting line-up from the side that took on Bath last weekend for the latest test against a West Country outfit.

Mako Vunipola continues as captain alongside James Hadfield and Christian Judge in the front-row, replacing Marco Riccioni who is undergoing his return to play protocols. Tizard is back to join Callum Hunter-Hill in the engine room.

Nick Isiekwe moves to six to replace Theo McFarland who has a shoulder injury, and Isiekwe will be alongside Andy Christie and Tom Willis in an explosive back-row who will want to impose themselves on the Cherry and Whites.

Aled Davies and Manu Vunipola reunite as half-backs, with Nick Tompkins and Alex Lozowski in the midfield once again.

Alex Lewington comes in to the XV on the left wing, and has Sean Maitland and Alex Goode for company in the back-three which will aim to unlock the defence on Friday.

On the bench there are two significant boosts, as Eroni Mawi returns from World Cup duty with Fiji, and Ivan van Zyl is back after suffering a broken finger in the Premiership Rugby Cup campaign.

Tizard, who was the Young Player of the Season last year is raring to go for the trip to Gloucester.

“I’m really excited to be back in the mix. It has been a frustrating time but I’ve been working hard in the gym and can’t wait to be out there again.

We’ve had a tough start to the season but have had a very positive week and are all going out to put things right this weekend.”

Saracens Men team to play Gloucester Rugby:

1 Mako Vunipola (c)

2 James Hadfield

3 Christian Judge

4 Callum Hunter-Hill

5 Hugh Tizard

6 Nick Isiekwe

7 Andy Christie

8 Tom Willis

9 Aled Davies

10 Manu Vunipola

11 Alex Lewington

12 Nick Tompkins

13 Alex Lozowski

14 Sean Maitland

15 Alex Goode

Replacements:

16 Sam Crean

17 Eroni Mawi

18 Alec Clarey

19 Ollie Stonham

20 Toby Knight

21 Ivan van Zyl

22 Olly Hartley

23 Tom Parton

18 Players Unavailable:

Rugby World Cup:

Theo Dan

Jamie George

Owen Farrell

Elliot Daly

Billy Vunipola

Ben Earl

Maro Itoje

Juan Martin Gonzalez

Lucio Cinti

Injuries:

Tom Woolstencroft

Kapeli Pifeleti

Marco Riccioni

Ollie Hoskins

Ralph Adams-Hale

Theo McFarland

Cameron Boon

Josh Hallett

Rotimi Segun