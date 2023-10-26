TEAM NEWS | Gloucester Rugby v Saracens Men (GPR - Rd 3)
Hugh Tizard is excited to make his return to action on Friday as the Men in Black head to Gloucester looking to kickstart their Gallagher Premiership campaign.
The second-rower is back after recovering from a foot injury, and provides a welcome boost to the pack ahead of the tough assignment at Kingsholm under the floodlights.
Director of Rugby Mark McCall has made three changes to the starting line-up from the side that took on Bath last weekend for the latest test against a West Country outfit.
Mako Vunipola continues as captain alongside James Hadfield and Christian Judge in the front-row, replacing Marco Riccioni who is undergoing his return to play protocols. Tizard is back to join Callum Hunter-Hill in the engine room.
Nick Isiekwe moves to six to replace Theo McFarland who has a shoulder injury, and Isiekwe will be alongside Andy Christie and Tom Willis in an explosive back-row who will want to impose themselves on the Cherry and Whites.
Aled Davies and Manu Vunipola reunite as half-backs, with Nick Tompkins and Alex Lozowski in the midfield once again.
Alex Lewington comes in to the XV on the left wing, and has Sean Maitland and Alex Goode for company in the back-three which will aim to unlock the defence on Friday.
On the bench there are two significant boosts, as Eroni Mawi returns from World Cup duty with Fiji, and Ivan van Zyl is back after suffering a broken finger in the Premiership Rugby Cup campaign.
Tizard, who was the Young Player of the Season last year is raring to go for the trip to Gloucester.
“I’m really excited to be back in the mix. It has been a frustrating time but I’ve been working hard in the gym and can’t wait to be out there again.
We’ve had a tough start to the season but have had a very positive week and are all going out to put things right this weekend.”
Saracens Men team to play Gloucester Rugby:
1 Mako Vunipola (c)
2 James Hadfield
3 Christian Judge
4 Callum Hunter-Hill
5 Hugh Tizard
6 Nick Isiekwe
7 Andy Christie
8 Tom Willis
9 Aled Davies
10 Manu Vunipola
11 Alex Lewington
12 Nick Tompkins
13 Alex Lozowski
14 Sean Maitland
15 Alex Goode
Replacements:
16 Sam Crean
17 Eroni Mawi
18 Alec Clarey
19 Ollie Stonham
20 Toby Knight
21 Ivan van Zyl
22 Olly Hartley
23 Tom Parton
18 Players Unavailable:
Rugby World Cup:
Theo Dan
Jamie George
Owen Farrell
Elliot Daly
Billy Vunipola
Ben Earl
Maro Itoje
Juan Martin Gonzalez
Lucio Cinti
Injuries:
Tom Woolstencroft
Kapeli Pifeleti
Marco Riccioni
Ollie Hoskins
Ralph Adams-Hale
Theo McFarland
Cameron Boon
Josh Hallett
Rotimi Segun