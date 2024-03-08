TEAM NEWS | Bristol Bears vs Saracens Women (PWR Rd 14)

Back-row Sharifa Kasolo is anticipating a full-blooded battle against Bristol Bears on Sunday.

After last weekend's victory over Leicester Tigers, Saracens Women head into this one knowing that a victory would not only secure a semi-final berth, but also put down a marker for the rest of the league.

The Bears have been in superb form in recent weeks and Kasolo is expecting a physical challenge at Shaftesbury Park.

"Bristol will be tough as we saw from the Christmas Cracker. Just like us, Bristol take pride in their attack and set-piece. It's going to be a battle upfront and a footrace in the wider channels and that is something we will all be energised by."

Last weekend against Leicester, Sarries stuttered, before they eventually pulled clear. Kasolo highlighted that her side had learnt that they need to come out of the traps firing if they are to secure a win against the Bears.

"The Leicester match showed us that we need to have a fast start like we've had in previous matches. We know as a team that we can rectify being put under that pressure, but we need to stick to the details and implement what we've been working on more consistently throughout the game."

Heading into the final game before the Six Nations break, Saracens have made a number of changes to the matchday side.

Kelsey Clifford starts at loosehead prop, with Akina Gondwe moving to the bench, as May Campbell and Donna Rose continue in the front-row.

In the second-row, Fi McIntosh continues, alongside the returning Rosie Galligan, whilst Louise McMillan moves to blindside flanker and Georgia Evans to number 8.

The half-back pair remains the same, with Leanne Infante and Zoe Harrison continuing in tandem, as does the centre pairing of Sydney Gregson and Sophie Bridger.

In the back three, Lotte Clapp captain's the side from the left wing, with Paige Farries moving back to the right wing and Jess Breach to fullback.

On the bench, Bryony Cleall is set to make her second debut for the side, having re-joined the club from Harlequins.

She provides the front-row cover alongside Bryony Field and Akina Gondwe, whilst Emma Taylor and Grace Moore provide the additional cover in the pack.

In the backs, Tori Sellors, Beth Blacklock and Coreen Grant will provide cover off the bench.

Kasolo has been in England camp this week and explained that she had been relishing testing herself against world-class players.

"Sarries continues to motivate me in wanting to strive to be the best and perform at the highest level. I am really enjoying the exposure of training with different players from different clubs with England. It brings whole new realm of rugby knowledge to me that really magnifies the importance of the finer details of training to the wider context of the game."

Saracens Women's Team vs Bristol Bears:

1.⁠ ⁠Kelsey Clifford

2.⁠ ⁠⁠May Campbell

3.⁠ ⁠⁠Donna Rose

4.⁠ ⁠⁠Fi McIntosh

5.⁠ ⁠⁠Rosie Galligan

6.⁠ ⁠⁠Louise McMillan

7.⁠ ⁠⁠Sharifa Kasolo

8.⁠ ⁠⁠Georgia Evans

9.⁠ ⁠⁠Leanne Infante

10.⁠ ⁠⁠Zoe Harrison

11.⁠ ⁠⁠Lotte Clapp (Captain)

12.⁠ ⁠⁠Sophie Bridger

13.⁠ ⁠⁠Sydney Gregson

14.⁠ ⁠⁠Paige Farries

15.⁠ ⁠⁠Jess Breach

Replacements:

16.⁠ ⁠⁠Bryony Field

17.⁠ ⁠⁠Akina Gondwe

18.⁠ ⁠⁠Bryony Cleall

19.⁠ ⁠⁠Emma Taylor

20.⁠ ⁠⁠Grace Moore

21.⁠ ⁠⁠Tori Sellors

22.⁠ ⁠⁠Beth Blacklock

23.⁠ ⁠⁠Coreen Grant