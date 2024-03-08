Our Partners
Our Partners

Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX provides institutional clients with a complete suite of equity trading services to help them find liquidity with best execution and end-to-end clearing.
Lead Partner
City Index
An award-winning, multi-asset financial services provider with 40 years' experience in supporting our clients - providing instant and secure access to global markets.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Acronis
Acronis provides award-winning backup software & data protection solutions for consumers, businesses & MSPs. Protect your sensitive information!
Principal Partner
Simba
Explore Simba's award-winning mattresses and sleep accessories. Engineered for perfect sleep with over 230k 5* reviews.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Randstad
As the world's largest recruiter, we assist hundreds of thousands of individuals in discovering fulfilling employment opportunities amidst the constantly evolving landscape of the workforce.
Partners
Website Banner V5 Rw (1)

TEAM NEWS | Bristol Bears vs Saracens Women (PWR Rd 14)

08.03.24
In association with
City Index City Index
Shazr14
Saracens V Gloucester Hartpury Allianz Cup 2023/2024

Back-row Sharifa Kasolo is anticipating a full-blooded battle against Bristol Bears on Sunday.

After last weekend's victory over Leicester Tigers, Saracens Women head into this one knowing that a victory would not only secure a semi-final berth, but also put down a marker for the rest of the league.

The Bears have been in superb form in recent weeks and Kasolo is expecting a physical challenge at Shaftesbury Park.

"Bristol will be tough as we saw from the Christmas Cracker. Just like us, Bristol take pride in their attack and set-piece. It's going to be a battle upfront and a footrace in the wider channels and that is something we will all be energised by."

Last weekend against Leicester, Sarries stuttered, before they eventually pulled clear. Kasolo highlighted that her side had learnt that they need to come out of the traps firing if they are to secure a win against the Bears.

"The Leicester match showed us that we need to have a fast start like we've had in previous matches. We know as a team that we can rectify being put under that pressure, but we need to stick to the details and implement what we've been working on more consistently throughout the game."

Heading into the final game before the Six Nations break, Saracens have made a number of changes to the matchday side.

Kelsey Clifford starts at loosehead prop, with Akina Gondwe moving to the bench, as May Campbell and Donna Rose continue in the front-row.

In the second-row, Fi McIntosh continues, alongside the returning Rosie Galligan, whilst Louise McMillan moves to blindside flanker and Georgia Evans to number 8.

The half-back pair remains the same, with Leanne Infante and Zoe Harrison continuing in tandem, as does the centre pairing of Sydney Gregson and Sophie Bridger.

In the back three, Lotte Clapp captain's the side from the left wing, with Paige Farries moving back to the right wing and Jess Breach to fullback.

On the bench, Bryony Cleall is set to make her second debut for the side, having re-joined the club from Harlequins.

She provides the front-row cover alongside Bryony Field and Akina Gondwe, whilst Emma Taylor and Grace Moore provide the additional cover in the pack.

In the backs, Tori Sellors, Beth Blacklock and Coreen Grant will provide cover off the bench.

Kasolo has been in England camp this week and explained that she had been relishing testing herself against world-class players.

"Sarries continues to motivate me in wanting to strive to be the best and perform at the highest level.  I am really enjoying the exposure of training with different players from different clubs with England. It brings whole new realm of rugby knowledge to me that really magnifies the importance of the finer details of training to the wider context of the game."

Saracens Women's Team vs Bristol Bears:

1.⁠ ⁠Kelsey Clifford
2.⁠ ⁠⁠May Campbell
3.⁠ ⁠⁠Donna Rose
4.⁠ ⁠⁠Fi McIntosh
5.⁠ ⁠⁠Rosie Galligan
6.⁠ ⁠⁠Louise McMillan
7.⁠ ⁠⁠Sharifa Kasolo
8.⁠ ⁠⁠Georgia Evans
9.⁠ ⁠⁠Leanne Infante
10.⁠ ⁠⁠Zoe Harrison
11.⁠ ⁠⁠Lotte Clapp (Captain)
12.⁠ ⁠⁠Sophie Bridger
13.⁠ ⁠⁠Sydney Gregson
14.⁠ ⁠⁠Paige Farries
15.⁠ ⁠⁠Jess Breach

Replacements:
16.⁠ ⁠⁠Bryony Field
17.⁠ ⁠⁠Akina Gondwe
18.⁠ ⁠⁠Bryony Cleall
19.⁠ ⁠⁠Emma Taylor
20.⁠ ⁠⁠Grace Moore
21.⁠ ⁠⁠Tori Sellors
22.⁠ ⁠⁠Beth Blacklock
23.⁠ ⁠⁠Coreen Grant

News

See all news
Shazr14

TEAM NEWS | Bristol Bears vs Saracens Women (PWR Rd 14)

Back-row Sharifa Kasolo is anticipating a full-blooded battle against Bristol Bears on Sunday. After last weekend's victory over Leicester Tigers, Saracens Women head into this one knowing that a victory would not only secure a semi-final berth, but also put down a marker for the rest of the league. The Bears have been in superb […]

08.03.24
In association with
City Index City Index
Bryonysigns

Bryony Cleall returns to Saracens

Saracens Women are delighted to confirm the return of Bryony Cleall to StoneX Stadium. The England international previously won two Premier15s titles with the club, before moving to Wasps ahead of the 2021/22 season. She then moved to London rivals Harlequins ahead of the 2022/23 season, going on to make 17 appearances in the Quarters. […]

08.03.24
In association with
City Index City Index

Partners

See all partners